Roger Federer recently stated that he would miss seeing his long-time friend Rafael Nadal at the 2023 French Open. Federer also expressed hope that the Spaniard would return to action strongly and produce more memorable moments on the court.

Despite being each other's biggest rivals, Federer and Nadal have shared a great bond over the last two decades. Beginning in the 2005 semifinals, they have clashed as many as six times at Roland Garros, with each result going in Nadal's favor.

Last week, the 14-time champion withdrew from the French Open for the first time since 2004, due to an injury.

On Tuesday, May 23, Federer interacted with fans on social media, during which someone asked him if he would miss Nadal at the French Open this year. Federer answered in the positive, suggesting that the Spaniard's record in Paris was extraordinary.

"Yes I will miss seeing him play. French Open + @RafaelNadal = one of the most incredible records in history of all sports," he tweeted.

When one of Nadal's dejected fans sought words of encouragement from Federer, the 41-year-old remarked that it was important for the 22-time Grand Slam champion to rest in order to make another impressive comeback.

"I'm with you. but I'm happy for him that he's giving himself the necessary time so that he can come back healthy and make a few more magical runs," he wrote.

Another tennis fan was curious whether the former player missed facing Nadal, to which Federer cheekily replied:

"Yes and no."

Finally, Federer was asked which, out of the 40 meetings, was his favorite match against the 36-year-old. He jokingly named the 2008 French Open final, where he lost 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

"RG 2008. Those 4 games were awesome," he wrote.

Looking back at the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry

2008 French Open

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal faced each other 40 times on the tour, with their head-to-head record finishing at 24-16 in the latter's favor. Their first meeting came in the Round of 32 of the 2004 Miami Open, when the then 17-year-old Mallorcan defeated Federer in straight sets.

In Grand Slam tournaments, Nadal won 10 out of their 14 matches. He also won 14 out of their 16 clashes on clay, with a perfect 6-0 record at the French Open.

Nadal also led (3-1) at the Australian Open, but Federer had the upper hand at Wimbledon (3-1). They never met each other at the US Open.

