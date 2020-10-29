Roger Federer has always been my favorite player and reference: Lorenzo Musetti

Roger Federer is a name that inspires many around the world and even more so in the tennis fraternity. The Swiss maestro’s greatness continues to propel several budding stars to try and achieve greatness like him and one of them is Lorenzo Musetti.

Lorenzo Musetti is a rare talent and many believe that the teenager will be remembered for years to come. While the 18-year-old may not be as prolific as his compatriot Jannik Sinner yet, he has done enough to grab the attention of the tennis fraternity.

At the recent Italian Open, Musetti registered his first victory on the ATP tour when he defeated Roger Federer’s compatriot Stan Wawrinka. The win was made even more impressive by the fact that the teenager managed to beat a former French Open champion on the clay courts of Rome.

Roger Federer is an idol for young Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti then followed this up with a straight-set win over Kei Nishikori, proving that his effort against Wawrinka was far from a one-off performance.

In his victories, the teenager also drew a few comparisons with his idol Roger Federer. Musetti's one-handed backhand was talked about a lot in that regard because of its similarities to Federer's signature stroke.

Lorenzo Musetti for Esquire Italia.

📸: Pietro Cocco



Q: Who do you like best to watch play?



Musetti: ”Roger. Roger Federer has always been my favourite player. He’s my reference. He's still is” pic.twitter.com/ViqONGtdhk — Em’s is disappointed 🙂👬🎾🦋💉👑 (@belly_ems) October 28, 2020

During a recent interview with the lifestyle website Esquire, Lorenzo Musetti was quizzed in detail about his thoughts on fashion and culture. However, he was also briefly asked about players in the tennis world.

When Musetti was asked about the player that he liked to watch the most, the teenager did not think twice before picking his idol Roger Federer. The Italian explained how the Swiss Maestro is not only his favorite player but also a constant source of inspiration for him.

“Federer has always been my favorite player, he's my reference, and continues to be,” Musetti explained.

My dream final would be against Roger Federer at Wimbledon: Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti dreams of playing against Roger Federer at a Wimbledon final.

Roger Federer is widely acknowledged to be one of the finest examples of a champion and a human-being who is always graceful even in defeat.

As such, when Musetti was asked about the player that he admired the most as a ‘human’, the Italian once again picked Roger Federer. The teenager went on to explain how his growing years were influenced by the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“Roger (is the human I admire the most),” Musetti revealed. “I grew up watching the rivalry between him and Nadal.”

Lastly, Musetti also spoke about his dream final in tennis and revealed that it would be against Federer on the grass-courts of Wimbledon - a place where the eight-time champion is revered.

"And when they ask me what my dream final would be, I always answer against Roger at Wimbledon,” Musetti concluded.