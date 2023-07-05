Roger Federer recently shared his admiration for Andy Murray after the British star cruised to a straight-sets victory over Ryan Peniston in the first round of Wimbledon 2023.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016, faced his compatriot Peniston on a rainy Tuesday at the All England Club. The former World No. 1 showed no signs of age as he dispatched the wildcard entry 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 in front of a supportive crowd that included Federer.

In his post-match interview, 36-year-old said he was delighted to have Federer in attendance supporting him.

“It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. The last time I was on this court and he was watching was during the Olympics, and he sat in Stan Marenka’s box and was supporting against me." Murray said.

Murray wished the 20-time Grand Slam champion and his family well and asked the Swiss if he approved of his performance.

So it was nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots. But no, it’s amazing. And yeah, hope you’re doing well, Roger and Mirka and your parents as well. Roger, you approve of today’s performance?” Murray asked as Federer nodded in approval.

The heartwarming exchange between the two former rivals was captured by the Wimbledon official Instagram channel, which posted a clip of the interview on Tuesday, July 4, with the caption:

“A very #Wimbledon reunion 💜.”

Federer reshared the post on his Instagram story, adding his own message of praise for Murray.

“Always great to see a Sir @andymurray battle,” Federer wrote on Instagram.

Federer, who has won a record eight Wimbledon crowns, retired from the sport in 2022.

"Hope Andy Murray wins many, many rounds at Wimbledon" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer stated that he hoped for Andy Murray to do well at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, saying that he thinks grass suits the Brit best.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also praised Murray's resilience, saying that it was incredible to see him still competing at the highest level after a hip surgery.

Talking to reporters during his recent visit to London, Federer said he was a "big fan" of Murray and wished him luck for this year's grass court Major.

“I’m a big fan of Andy’s, and I hope he does great at Wimbledon. That’s his best surface, in my opinion, especially now. So I hope he wins a lot of matches at Wimbledon in a few weeks," Roger Federer said.

