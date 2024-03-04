"Roger Federer has always been number 1" - Mirra Andreeva reveals her favorite tennis player

Mirra Andreeva has named Roger Federer as her favorite tennis player.

Andreeva made her WTA Tour debut in 2022 at the age of 16 but gained recognition in 2023 when she defeated 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the first round as a wildcard at the 2023 Madrid Open, aged 15.

Ultimately, she reached the Round of 16 after defeating seeded players Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette. It was eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka who ended Andreeva's astonishing Madrid Open run.

In 2023, Andreeva made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open, impressing with wins against Alison Riske-Amritraj and Diane Parry, but lost to Coco Gauff in the third round. Andreeva's performances across the Wimbledon Championships, the US Open, and the China Open helped her to end the year in the WTA top 50.

Andreeva reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International and the fourth round of the Australian Open this year, continuing to spring surprises. For instance, she stunned sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the Australian Open second round.

Recently, Andreeva answered a couple of fan questions on social media. One of the users asked the 16-year-old who her favorite tennis player was and Andreeva named Roger Federer.

"Roger Federer has always been number 1," Andreeva wrote in an Instagram post.

When Mirra Andreeva talked about Roger Federer's on-court struggles as a teenager

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Andreeva lost to Madison Keys under controversial circumstances in the Round of 16. The 16-year-old, despite leading Keys by a set and a break, cut a frustrated figure after losing the second set. She threw her racket and was given a warning by chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell.

In the third set, with the scoreline 5-2 in Keys' favor, Andreeva appeared to throw her racket again. This time around, Azemar Engzell gave her a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The youngster pleaded her innocence as she said that she had slipped, which caused her racket to fall. However, the point penalty stood, which gave Keys a match point, which she converted.

Andreeva refused to shake Azemar Engzell's hand before leaving the court. After the match, Andreeva was asked about her emotional outburst. In her answer, the youngster talked about Roger Federer's on-court emotional struggles during his teenage years.

"I knew that Federer was struggling with emotions when he was a teenager. Actually when I was younger, I saw that, well, he was struggling also. I'm not the only one who also struggles." (via Express)

