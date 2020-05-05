×
Roger Federer and the 'Backhand Boys' have a reunion

  • Roger Federer's Backhand Boys had a virtual reunion on Grigor Dimitrov's Instagram post.
  • 3 years ago, Federer, along with Dimitrov and Haas, did a rendition of the famous Chicago song 'Hard to say I'm sorry."
Modified 05 May 2020, 13:48 IST

Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas at the 2017 Indian Wells Tournament.
Three years ago, the trio of Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas made headlines for something other than tennis.

At the 2017 Indian Wells Masters, the three tennis players performed the classic 80s song by American pop group Chicago, 'Hard to say I'm sorry'. The rendition also featured Haas' father-in-law and world renowned record producer David Foster, playing on the piano.

Roger Federer, who went to win his fifth Indian Wells title that year, later spoke in detail about the group's musical world debut video that garnered more than a million views:

"I actually didn't know the lyrics very well, so we were reading on the iPhone. And next thing you know, it's like, this is too funny not to put it on social media. So we put it out there. People had a blast over it, laughed at us, and I thought it was great."

The trio were popularly called the 'Backhand Boys' for their performance, and during an on-court interview Roger Federer talked about how the gig came about.

“As we regrouped here, we thought we could do it again, but this time kind of on a playback, making the boys actually sound nice and not like cats and dogs singing, like in Australia," he said. "Now it sounds somewhat okay. It’s still so bad, yet I think it's actually so good.”

Roger Federer's 'Backhand Boys' have a reunion of sorts

Roger Federer
Fast forward three years.

Tennis players, like most sportsmen around the globe, are grappling with the COVID-19 lockdown and struggling to find ways to spend time in the confines of their homes. And Grigor Dimitrov shared an Instagram post about how much he was itching to get back on the tennis courts:

As the days are rolling by I cannot help but thinking how much I miss competing. For the first time in 24 years the real uncertainty of when you are going out there creeps in. I miss the preparation,I miss driving to the stadium,I miss those butterflies when your name is called on that center court,when you put that game face on and for a minute you feel that the world stops and all you think about is that moment, seizing the chance to be out here. I’m so grateful to that sport,it has given me all I can ask for(yes,frustrating too at times:) but it always teaches me something that goes way beyond the sport. It challenges me! Thank you! I miss you tennis! I’m thankful for my parents for teaching so many valuable lessons early on in life. I had to grow up fast but along the way learning how to forgive,how to love,how to be persistent and tackle life with smile! Tenacity! We can only learn from this time and come out as a better version of ourselves. Let’s love ourselves and be kind to one another. Sending love and support to all of you out there! We will overcome this together. #carpediem

In response, Dimtrov's 'Backhand Boys' members Tommy Haas and Roger Federer were quick to come up with lyrics from the Chicago song they recorded together.

Haas wrote on the Bulgarian's Instagram post:

"Everybody needs a little time away."

The third member of the Backhand boys, Roger Federer had this to add:

"Even lovers need a holiday."

It was a happy reunion of sorts for the Backhand Boys, albeit on a virtual platform, three years after their first music video. Incidentally, the original performance had also featured a cameo from Novak Djokovic, but the Serb didn't join in this time.

What has Federer been up to during the COVID-19 lockdown?


Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray during a recent video chat.
Federer has kept himself busy during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The 20-time-Grand Slam champion has been spending quality time with his family in Switzerland, and recently had a video chat with his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Following a semifinal loss to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open, Roger Federer took time off to have a knee surgery. The 38-year-old had hoped to rejoin the circuit during the grass leg of the season.

However, owing to the COVID-19 situation, the tour has been suspended till July. With Wimbledon being one of the high profile casualties of the pandemic, the 102-time singles titlist will not be back on court for another two months at the very least.


