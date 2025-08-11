Roger Federer announces unexpected return to tennis court for celebrity doubles match at Shanghai Masters 2025

Roger Federer is returning to the tennis court this fall for a celebrity doubles match at the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025. The surprise announcement that has delighted fans worldwide came on Sunday when the official X account of the tournament organizers posted a video, in which Federer himself confirmed that he will be in Shanghai.The exhibition match is dubbed &quot;Roger &amp; Friends,&quot; and it is scheduled for October 10 at the Qizhong Stadium. The match will feature actors Donnie Yen and Wu Lei, alongside former doubles world No. 3 and Grand Slam champion Zheng Jie.&quot;Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters,&quot; Federer said in the video. &quot;Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game. I look forward to seeing you then, on October 10.&quot;Roger Federer retired from tennis three years ago with an emotional final match at the Laver Cup. Now the Swiss pro is returning to Shanghai, where he triumphed in 2014 and 2017.Roger Federer hits billionaire status as net worth soarsRoger Federer has entered the billionaire territory, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, which states the current net worth of the former tennis pro at $1.3 billion.Federer's net worth comprises earnings from his playing days, strategic investments, and multiple high-profile endorsement deals. His biggest strategic investment is a 3% stake in On Running. The Swiss sportswear company's valuation has surged to around $19 billion, making Federer's holding alone potentially worth $500 million.Federer earned around $100 million from his playing days. Only fellow rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, are ahead of him in terms of career earnings. Apart from that, he has several high-profile collaborations, notably with brands like Uniqlo and Rolex. He is easily the most marketable tennis player, even after his retirement. According to Last Word on Sports, Federer's 10-year contract with Japanese apparel company Uniqlo, signed in 2018, was worth $300 million.Surprisingly, Federer is the second tennis pro to achieve this feat. Romania’s Ion Tiriac was the first former tennis pro to earn billionaire status. According to Forbes, the current net worth of the Tiriac Group owner is $2.3 billion.