"This is an ATP event that I don't want to mess with, I know my limitations" - Roger Federer announces that he will play only one match at 2022 Laver Cup

The 2022 Laver Cup, which begins on September 23, will be the last time Roger Federer will be in action in an ATP event. The 41-year-old recently announced that he will hang up his racket once the tournament in London concludes.

With the tournament fast approaching, the Swiss maestro held a press conference on Wednesday, his first media interaction since the news of his retirement broke.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who has recently been plagued by knee injuries, revealed that he will play one doubles match on Friday, following which he will be replaced by Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

"This is an ATP event that I don't want to mess with, but at the same time, I know my limitations and that is why I asked Bjorn [Borg] if it was okay if I played maybe just one doubles, and I guess that one would have to be on Friday night. And then Matteo [Berrettini] would come in for me and have to play for me on Saturday. Bjorn said that it was totally fine. He spoke to John [McEnroe] as well. They spoke to the tournament and the ATP if that was okay and everybody said that it was fine," Federer said.

While he did not confirm his partner for the doubles match, he admitted to feeling nervous ahead of the contest as he has not been in action for a long time.

"So here I am, trying to prepare for one last doubles and we'll see with who it is. I'm nervous going in because I haven't played in so long. I hope I can be somewhat competitive," he said.

The icon also expressed his desire to partner with long-time friend-cum-rival Rafael Nadal for the last match of his career, saying that it would be "the most beautiful thing."

"It is clear that the most beautiful thing would be to play doubles here with Nadal because it has been my great rivalry," Federer stated. "For as long as we battled together, we always got on really well. To have the career we had and come out the other side and have a nice relationship, it's a great message."

Federer and Nadal will be teaming up with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud for Team Europe.

"Definitely very proud to be part of it" - Roger Federer on GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic (L), Rafael Nadal (C), and Roger Federer

The Big 3 — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic — have dominated men's tennis over the last two decades in an unimaginable manner. Out of the last 77 Grand Slam tournaments, the trio emerged victorious on 63 occasions. In addition, they produced some of the most memorable matches while playing against each other.

In the press conference, Federer stated that he was proud to be a part of the debate for the title of the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

"Definitely very proud to be part of it. One of my best moments was winning the 15th major, the record, Pete Sampras in the attendance. The rest was a bonus. It was incredible to have five more and a 100th (ATP) title," he said.

