Roger Federer: As long as Rafael Nadal is playing, you can't call Novak Djokovic the GOAT

Roger Federer recently weighed in on Novak Djokovic's claim to the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) title. The Serb's historic triumph at the 2023 French Open saw him surpass Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles to become the first and only male player to win 23 Majors.

On June 21, Federer made a special appearance at the Halle Open as the tournament commemorated "Roger Federer Day" on center court. With the tournament celebrating its 30th anniversary, the 10-time Halle Open champion was invited as the guest of honor.

While there, the former World No. 1 was asked if Novak Djokovic's recent triumph had cemented his place as the GOAT. In response, the Swiss questioned the relative impressiveness of Boris Becker winning Wimbledon at the age of 17 and Djokovic's French Open triumph aged 36.

"What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged the Serb's "gigantic" accomplishment. However, he also contended that the GOAT debate could not be answered definitely while Rafael Nadal was still an active player.

"What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet," he added.

Novak Djokovic: It's amazing to know I'm ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slams

The Big 3 at Laver Cup 2022

Following his historic triumph at the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic opened up about the impact of his long-standing competition with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Well, the truth is that I have always compared myself to these guys, because those two are the two greatest rivals I ever had in my career," he said in a press conference after the final.

"I have said it before many times that they have actually defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, you know, they have contributed to it, in a way, because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had."

The Serb also expressed his delight at having surpassed both of them in the Grand Slam tally.

"It's amazing to know that I'm one ahead of both of them in Grand Slams, with Rafa, but at the same time, everyone writes their own history," he said.

Four-time defending champion Djokovic will have a chance to match Federer's Wimbledon title record at the 2023 edition of the grass-court Major. The Serb is set to embark on a quest for his eighth title at SW19.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes