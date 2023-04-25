Roger Federer was in attendance for the Swiss Super League match between FC Basel and FC Luzern on Sunday, April 23. The Swiss maestro has been a lifelong fan of FC Basel, the football club based in the city of his birth.

Following an equally contested first half, goals from Dejan Sorgic and Luuk Breedijk in the latter stages of the match helped Luzern secure a 2-0 win, much to the disappointment of Federer and Basel's fans.

Prior to the match, Federer was spotted capturing Basel supporters chanting from the stands.

Roger Federer watching FC Basel match ( Yesterday)

Despite being on the losing side, the 20-time Grand Slam champion cheerfully clicked a picture with Luzern's Max Meyer after the match.

Smile with the player of the opponent's team your own team just lost to 0:2

Following the defeat, FC Basel are seventh in the league table with 36 points. Meanwhile, Luzern FC find themselves in the second spot, though only five points separate the two teams.

Federer has maintained his love affair with FC Basel over the years. He even featured as a guest of honor during the club's UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against CSKA Sofia last year. Following a 2-1 win over the Bulgarian club that night, the Swiss maestro even accompanied Basel players to the dressing room to celebrate the victory.

Penning a note on FC Basel's 125th anniversary back in 2018, the former World No. 1 recalled his journey as being a fan of the club over the years.

"The FCB was my club as a kid, and it is still today. Around 25 years ago, I was an unusual guest and passionate fan in the FCB old stadium. There were grounds made of stones around the stadium, and I was usually sitting on the left side where there were less people," he stated.

Roger Federer pens emotional note to Lionel Messi after Argentine enters Times' 100 most influential people

2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer recently penned a heartfelt note to Argentine footballer Lionel Messi following his entry to the Times' list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

Messi had a sensational 2022 season, spearheading his national team to glory in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Federer emphasized La Pulga's consistent "greatness" over the years, something the Swiss said is "so difficult to achieve."

"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art," Federer told The Times.

Messi currently plays for Ligue 1 club Paris St. Germain. He joined the Parisians in August 2021 after spending over two decades with FC Barcelona.

