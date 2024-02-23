Roger Federer attracts Juan Martin del Potro's attention as Swiss picks up his racket again post retirement in latest hitting session

Juan Martin del Potro recently reacted to Roger Federer's latest hitting session. Both are former tennis professionals who retired from the sport in 2022.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's final dance came at the Laver Cup in a doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, where he teamed up with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

The Argentine's last appearance, meanwhile, came at the 2022 Argentina Open, where he lost to Federico Delbonis in the first round. Though the 35-year-old had planned to make a return at the 2023 US Open, he couldn't manage to do so, citing his poor physical state as the reason.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Swiss shared a video of his latest hitting session where he can be seen hitting a ball against the wall. The 42-year-old's forehand and backhand prowess were on full display as he took fans back in time with his graceful style.

Expand Tweet

Juan Martin del Potro, who is a former rival of the Swiss maestro, took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the video of the former World No.1's training session.

"💙," del Potro tweeted.

Expand Tweet

When Roger Federer wanted a rematch against Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro celebrates his US Open triumph

Ahead of the 2019 Wimbledon, Roger Federer featured in Vogue's '73 Questions' series, where the interviewer asks the interviewee 73 rapid-fire questions. One of the questions Federer was asked was which player would he want to have a re-match with, to which the eight-time Wimbledon champion responded:

"Maybe Del Potro, US Open Final in 2009," (at 10:48)

Federer entered the 2009 US Open as the first seed and was also the five-time defending champion, whereas the Argentinian was the sixth seed and was competing in his first Major final. Both of them dispatched troublesome opponents in the semi-finals — the Swiss defeated fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic and the Argentinian defeated the third seed, Rafael Nadal. Both of them won their respective matches in straight sets

In an enthralling match that went all the way, Juan Martin del Potro managed to get the better of the Swiss Maestro 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in four hours six minutes to clinch the only Grand Slam he would ever win. Both of them would never win the US Open again but would make the final once again on separate occasions.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins