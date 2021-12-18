Roger Federer is back at training, hits the gym after his third knee surgery

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer is back training and was recently spotted in the gym. This is the first time the Swiss maestro has hit the gym since his third knee surgery earlier this year.

Federer last played a professional match at the Wimbledon Championships in 2021, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. The Poland international defeated Federer in straight sets.

Uniqlo Ambassadors recently posted a selfie of Federer on their Twitter handle, in which the 40-year-old can be seen inside a gym. In the picture, the 20-time Grand Slam champion looks quite fit and fresh in his white Uniqlo T-shirt and red 'RF' cap.

"We’re glad to see Roger Federer back to training with his signature RF cap," wrote Uniqlo Ambassadors in the caption of the post.

Federer signed a whopping $300 million deal with the Japanese fashion brand, Uniqlo, in 2018. In December 2020, the company reintroduced Roger Federer's iconic 'RF' caps into the market.

Roger Federer has already withdrawn from the 2022 Australian Open. However, his return to the gym is an indication that the Swiss Maestro might be able to make a comeback before the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer bags the ATP Fans' Favorite Award despite playing just five tournaments in 2021

Roger Federer has once again made headlines after recently receiving yet another award from the ATP Tour. Despite featuring in just 14 matches across five tournaments in 2021, he maintained his status of being the 'most beloved player' on tour. The fans honored him with the ATP Fans' Favorite award.

Interestingly, Federer has won this award for the 19th consecutive time. He first won it way back in 2002 and left behind his arch-rival, Rafael Nadal, this year.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Wimbledon Championships

The former World No.1 has accumulated a total of 40 ATP awards in his prolific career so far. Apart from winning the fans' favorite award on 19 occasions, he has also accomplished the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times. He has also won the year-end No. 1 title five times.

Roger Federer's return date on the tour is uncertain right now. However, it is reportedly possible that he will return in the middle of the 2022 season.

