Roger Federer-backed On launches new 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro' sneakers; Swiss jokes about using it to play pickleball

Roger Federer recently endorsed Swiss company On's 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro' sneakers.

The 20-time Major winner retired from professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup. Since then, he has focused on his business ventures, one of which was becoming a co-owner in On.

Federer took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 5) to share that he had collaborated with the sportswear company to launch 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro' sneakers.

He claimed that the shoes were a good fit for any racquet sport, be it tennis or pickleball.

"This is the Roger Clubhouse Pro," Federer said. "The first time I held this shoe in my hand, I was very excited because you can play any racquet sport with it. Tennis, paddle, or dare I even say it, pickleball."

The 42-year-old then proceeded to list some of the defining aspects of the Clubhouse Pro shoes, which are part of The Roger Pro footwear line. He also vouched for On's new product.

"It uses the same foam as On's running shoes and includes hidden CloutTec. So it's responsive enough for the court and comfy enough to wear all day. To make sure you've got the stability you need, there is a Speedboard in the heel and in the midfoot. A reinforced upper protects against wear and tear. And the herringbone sole can do it all. I think you're gonna like it. I do," Federer said.

Roger Federer bought 3% ownership in On shoes in 2019

Roger Federer has witnessed On successfully penetrate the game of tennis, as evidenced by top players like Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton signing up with the athletic footwear company recently.

The Swiss maestro had 3% ownership in On when he came on board in 2019. According to a report by Quartz, when the Swiss company went public two years later, the 20-time Major winner's ownership stake was valued at $180 million.

Federer admitted last year that he didn't expect On to blow up as much and that he had only collaborated with them as he wanted to help a Swiss brand.

"No, I mean, my expectations were just, I want to help a Swiss brand, and let's create something cool. Let's do something different than just a classic ambassador collaboration or partnership. Let's make it more meaningful. And On was feeling the same way, because On was coming up," Federer told Complex in September 2023.

"I think we hit at the right time. The stars aligned and all that and I didn't think of IPO and all that stuff and the growth like this. I just thought, 'Well, let's create cool stuff together and see where the journey takes us,'" he added.

