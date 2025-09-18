Roger Federer believes tennis is finally in post-Serena Williams, Nadal & himself era with Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner after duo's 2025 blockbuster

Roger Federer believes that Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and he have become figures of the past after witnessing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's standout 2025 run. The duo has split the four major titles this season and faced each other in three of the four 2025 Grand Slam finals at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

For almost two decades, since the early 2000s, Williams, Federer, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have dominated the sport, winning a combined total of 89 Grand Slam singles titles. However, the Swiss believed that their era was officially over as the two top-ranked players had announced the beginning of a new rivalry that would treat tennis fans for years to come.

Discussing the future of the sport with CNBC on September 18, the former world No. 1 said:

“I think the French Open, for me, was the match the game needed to move on from the post-Roger, Rafa and Serena time. To truly embrace this rivalry and this incredible shotmaking that Carlos and Jannik have right now.”

However, Federer added that their rival, Djokovic, continues to dominate the sport even now. The Serb has been a part of the top four of all the Grand Slams this season.

“I think Novak (Djokovic) is right there as well. He played in all four semis (in Grand Slams) this year in the majors, which is incredible,” he added.

Roger Federer will be present at the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco, starting September 19.

Roger Federer hinted at the revival of his rivalry with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer hinted that fans might witness the revival of the iconic 'Fedal' rivalry, expressing his wishes for a tour with Rafael Nadal. The duo has shared a career of constant tussle to be on top of the table, but have remained friends amid their on-court rivalry.

In the same interview with CNBC, when the Swiss legend was asked if he would like to be on a tour with other such icons, he replied with an even better plan.

“Yeah, why not? I love Rafa. I played four hours of tennis here in San Francisco and also an hour and a half in LA,” continued Federer. “I am playing a lot, I’m trying to keep in good shape. I know Rafa is open to playing some more tennis. It sounds terrible… seniors tennis. Maybe we can create a tour. A ‘Fedal’ Tour.”

Roger Federer hung up his racquet in 2022, after competing in a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

