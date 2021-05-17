Roger Federer on benefitting from revised ranking system: "I should be ranked 800th because I didn’t play, I'm still top 8"

Roger Federer recently gave his thoughts on the COVID-affected ranking system that was implemented last year by the ATP.

The Swiss, who will return to action at the Geneva Open on Tuesday, would have been ranked outside the top 300 if the normal system had been in place. The ATP rankings traditionally work on a 'Best 18' results basis over a time period of 52 weeks. But due to the adverse implications of COVID-19, the system was changed to cover a player's best results over a period of two years.

During one of his recent media interactions, Roger Federer himself admitted that the revised ranking system has been a boon for him. But in the same breath the Swiss asserted that he his results wouldn't be affected much, and that being 100% physically was more important to him at the moment.

"Everybody is playing completely now," Roger Federer said. "The only help I might have had is the ranking. I should be 800th because I didn’t play, I'm still top 8. Okay, that’s good for being seeded. But it doesn’t change anything for me: if my knee isn't 100 percent, if I'm not 100 percent physically, I know I won’t be good enough."

While Roger Federer suggested off-hand he would be ranked 800th in the world without the revised system, he would've actually been ranked around 315th in the world at this point in the season. But Federer went on to insist that no matter what his ranking, he can still play well if he is fully fit.

"But I know that if I'm 100 percent, I'm far better than 800th," the Swiss said. "Let’s see how the two next months will happen. Happy to see that [coronavirus protocols] will start to relax again this week in Geneva."

"I would be so happy to play and win a medal for Switzerland" - Roger Federer on playing Olympics

Roger Federer won the gold medal in men's doubles at 2008 Beijing Olympics

Roger Federer also talked at length about his participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the fate of which hangs in the balance due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan. The Swiss suggested that while he would be happy to represent Switzerland at the Games, he wouldn't mind if the event was cancelled for health reasons.

Japan has administered about 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, which accounts for just 2.4% of its population. That has led many to worry that the country may not be fully prepared to host the Olympics in two months' time.

"We barely hear about them at the moment, I heard that a lot of people were against the games in Tokyo," Federer said. "Two percent of the Japanese population seem vaccinated.

"I'm between two schools," he added. "I would be so happy to play and win a medal for Switzerland. But if it can't happen because of the situation, I will be the first to understand it."

During the interaction, Roger Federer also shed some light on how much longer he is likely to keep playing tennis. The Swiss maestro revealed that retirement was not in his plans yet, but he did mention that the matter may eventually be out of his hands if his knee acted up again.

"The knee and the family will drive that," Federer replied when asked if he had made any retirement plans. "The idea is to come back, see at what level, and then see how I can handle stress and everything. No plan at the moment."