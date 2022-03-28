"Roger Federer is the best defensive and the best offensive player in the world at the same time"- Andy Roddick

In a recent video, Andy Roddick complimented Roger Federer's on-court skills, calling him the "best defensive and offensive player in the world at the same time." Hailing Federer as the "most-liked athlete in the world," Roddick also highlighted that it's just amazing how the Swiss Maestro "doesn't sweat and can speak 17 different languages."

"Roger is the best defensive and the best offensive player in the world at the same time. How do you attack that? He's the most-liked athlete in the world, universally, in the world. You speak 17 languages and your hair looks amazing, it's fantastic, and you don't sweat," said Roddick.

Apart from being a part of a great rivalry, Roger Federer and Andy Roddick are good friends off the court. The two crossed each other's paths on the ATP tour on 24 occasions, with Federer enjoying a 21-3 advantage over the American. Interestingly, the two encountered each other in four Grand Slam finals, with the Swiss Maestro winning on all occasions.

Roddick also claimed that although he is not at all jealous of Federer, he is "jealous of the ease at which he is able to navigate being the greatest player of all time."

"I'm not jealous of his success. I am jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the greatest of all time," added the former US Open champion.

The two were last spotted together in the stands of the 2021 Laver Cup, which took place in Boston, United States

Mardy Fish also lauds Roger Federer, says he "figured out a way to win every single time"

Roger Federer with Mardy Fish at the Cincinnati Masters

In the same video, former World No. 7 Mardy Fish also lauded Federer, emphasizing that he "figured out a way to win every single time." Fish further stressed that the 20-time Grand Slam winner had an "aura of invincibility around him," making it difficult for his opponents to relax even for a moment.

Fish also recalled his 2004 Halle Open final against Federer, where the Swiss player established a 6-0, 3-0 lead over him in the first 25 minutes. He revealed that he is still convinced that Federer deliberately prolonged the match, winning it 6-0, 6-3 instead of 6-0, 6-0 because he "felt bad for the people," who had paid money to come and watch the match.

"He figured out a way to win every time, every single time. Roger had this aura of invincibility around him where you just could never breathe 'cause he could turn it like that. Boom point's over," mentioned Fish.

We played in the final of 2004 in Halle, Roger went up 6-0, 3-0, in like 25 minutes. I am like, 'unbelievable, this guy is gonna beat me 6-0, 6-0 in the finals of a tournament.' I think he probably felt bad for all the people that had paid money to come and watch and I am still, to this day, convinced that he prolonged the match a little bit longer, so it was 6-0, 6-3. He made it like an hour," concluded the former World No. 7 player.

Currently ranked 26th in the world, Roger Federer recently resumed training after eight months off due to a knee injury. His comeback date is still uncertain.

