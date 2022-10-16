"Roger Federer is the best for everything he stands for and what he has given the sport" - Sue Barker gives her take on the GOAT debate

Sue Barker, the former Wimbledon and BBC presenter, has picked Roger Federer as her GOAT over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In a recent interview with the Daily Express, she explained the impact of the Big 3 on the sport and mentioned that tennis has been blessed to witness them in the same generation.

She also gave her reasoning behind picking the Swiss maestro over his two esteemed rivals.

"I look at the way they play and Roger Federer made the game look so easy. Also, the role model he was to kids and his popularity around the world is second to none. He has been voted the most popular player for 20 years in a row. We were so lucky to have him playing until he was 40 and for me, I would still say at the moment that Roger is the best for everything he stands for and what he has given the sport," she said.

Barker picked Djokovic to get the all-time Grand Slam record and called Nadal's record at Roland Garros 'incredible'.

“Djokovic might well end up with the most Grand Slam titles and what Nadal has achieved at the French Open with his 14 titles is just incredible.

“We have been blessed to watch this incredible era of the sport and all three of these great players will be remembered as greats of the game,” she said.

Eleanor Crooks @EleanorcrooksPA Standing ovations for Roger Federer and Sue Barker, and nearly 30 former champions on court. Nicely done Wimbledon Standing ovations for Roger Federer and Sue Barker, and nearly 30 former champions on court. Nicely done Wimbledon https://t.co/WdKI79PTiV

"We didn’t know he was coming until half an hour before so it was very exciting" - Sue Barker on Roger Federer's final Wimbledon appearance

Roger Federer (L) and John McEnroe look on during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration

The Brit revealed that they were informed about the Swiss' appearance during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon earlier this year just half an hour before the event.

"I was very fortunate to be part of the Parade of Champions on Middle Sunday at Wimbledon this year and Roger came over to take part. We didn’t know he was coming until half an hour before so it was very exciting," she said.

Barker also went on to admit that she was reminded of Federer's emotional first win at Wimbledon when she was struggling to hold her own emotions back during her farewell presentation.

“Then at the end, John McEnroe made a special presentation to me as it was my last year with the BBC and I was blubbing. Roger looked at me and reminded me of the time I made him cry on Centre Court when he won Wimbledon for the first time and it was a lovely moment,” she said.

