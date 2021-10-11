Roger Federer is the best on & off the field, I don't think there's anyone who has anything bad to say about him: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff recently waxed lyrical about Roger Federer, calling him the "best" both on and off the court. Gauff also believes Federer is the perfect role model for her and many others, given how well he deals with all facets of his tennis life.

Coco Gauff is currently participating in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where she beat Caroline Garcia over the weekend to move into the third round. During her press conference after the win over Garcia, the 17-year-old spoke extensively about Roger Federer.

Gauff began by pointing out that Federer is amongst the most influential players in the history of the sport. She went on to marvel at how the Swiss always knows the best way to deal with the media and other situations in life.

"He (Roger Federer) is probably one of the most influential players in history," Gauff said. "We all know that Roger is the best on and off the field, the way he came into the game, the way he acts, the way he responds and treats the media, for teaching you how to deal with any situation. All this is what I try to learn and imitate on my way."

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

Coco Gauff acknowledged she doesn't have "enough words" to describe how much of an impact Roger Federer has had. She also claimed it is unlikely for anyone in the world to think negatively about the 40-year-old.

"I honestly don't have enough words to define Roger," Gauff added. "I don't think there's anyone who has to say anything bad about him."

Gauff went on to call Federer one of the greatest athletes she has ever come across, who at the same time is also an exemplary human being.

"He (Federer) is one of the best athletes, players and people I have ever met," Gauff said. "I'm not just saying in tennis: he's one of the best in the sport in general."

Roger Federer has always been supportive: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is managed by Roger Federer's management agency, Team8. As such, the two have had a few opportunities to interact with each other from close quarters.

Gauff revealed that Federer has "always been supportive" during these interactions, after reiterating that the Swiss is a "great guy".

"He's a great guy," the American said. "I've had the opportunity to talk to him a couple of times and he's always been supportive."

Edited by Musab Abid