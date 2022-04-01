"Roger Federer is best player of all time as a role model, you want your kid to get better, have him watch Federer" - Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci believes Roger Federer is the greatest role model in tennis, primarily due to his ability to keep his emotions in check.

Federer is one of the coolest customers in tennis and has hardly ever lost his composure during a match.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Rick Macci walked up to a life-size poster of Federer, before declaring the Swiss to be the greatest role model in tennis.

“Let’s talk a little bit about this player right here,” Macci said while pointing towards the poster of the 20-time Slam champion. “In my opinion…the best player of all time as a role model.”

Macci hailed many of the Swiss' physical attributes like speed and agility, but stressed that his "temperament" was his most important characteristic.

"You talk about speed, quickness, balance, agility, fluidity. But more importantly, temperament. He makes mistake, you can’t even tell anything has happened,” he added.

"I am not talking so much the mechanical part, even though his forehand is beyond unbelievable," Macci said. "His forehand biomechanically is unreal. But just look how he responds after each point. Just like nothing’s happened. One of the greatest player of all time, Fed.”

As such, the American coach reckons budding tennis players must take a leaf out of Federer's book.

"He’s been the leader in the clubhouse and to do it ever since a young age its unbelievable," Macci added. "You want your kid to get better, have him watch Federer.”

Roger Federer likely to target a comeback during the north American hardcourt swing

Roger Federer underwent a third surgery on his knee last August after aggravating the problem during the grass season. After the surgery, he indicated that he might not be fully fit in time for this year's Wimbledon.

"The truth is, I'd be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon as well as to say that Australia does not even come into account," Roger Federer had said in November last year.

The 40-year-old provided an update on his condition a few weeks ago, revealing that he intends to make a comeback "in the middle or end of 2022."

"I was on crutches for 2 months. You can see I can move normally again. I still have to wait a little bit with running," the Swiss said this year. "I hope I can increase that more and more over the next few months and hopefully make a comeback in the middle, end of 2022."

It appears as though the Swiss will target the American hardcourt swing in August for his comeback. He was recently spotted hitting a few forehands on an indoor practice court, sending his fans into a frenzy.

