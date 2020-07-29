Roger Federer is probably one of the nicest players to have ever picked up a racquet. Apart from being a champion on the court with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, the Swiss is also a champion in his off-court demeanor, personality and attitude - especially towards his colleagues.

This was recently reinforced by Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz, who was full of praise for the Maestro's personality. Hurkacz revealed that Roger Federer is really easy to approach and have a normal conversation with.

Roger Federer has always been praised for his demeanor off the court

The Pole was speaking in an exclusive interview with Polsat Sport, a Polish Sports channel, where he elaborated on why he chose tennis over basketball as a career. Hurkacz was also asked about his locker room relationships and the overall attitude of the top players on the ATP tour.

The Pole said that most players on the tour are very friendly, and made a special mention of Roger Federer.

Roger Federer is a very open and modest person: Hubert Hurkacz

The World No. 29 feels that Roger Federer is very approachable and that despite being the biggest personality in tennis history, isn't prideful or conceited.

Several players in the past have praised Roger Federer for his humility and modesty, and Hubert "Hubi" Hurkacz is no different.

Hubi Hurkacz feels that Roger Federer is a very open person

The 1.96 metre tall Pole claimed that the atmosphere in tennis is generally very positive, and that most players on tour seem to be fond of each other despite being rivals on court

"Everyone says hi to each other. I think there is generally a good atmosphere in the tennis world. Most players like each other. They are usually very positive and open-minded people," Hubert Hurkacz said.

Hurkacz then said that Roger Federer is someone the whole tour is fascinated by. And while most would expect an all-time great to be reserved and private, the reality is quite the opposite.

"It is said that most people who play tennis professionally are fascinated by the person of Roger Federer. The Swiss does not build walls, although theoretically he could say - I'm enclosing myself," Hurkacz said about Federer.

Hubert Hurkacz shared his personal experiences with the Swiss legend and said that Roger Federer is very 'open', with the ability to start a conversation with anyone.

"Ever since my first big tournament, and later on as well, I could casually talk to him. He’s a very open and modest person. It’s really cool,” Hurkacz added.

Hubert Hurkacz and Roger Federer have played each other just once on the tour, at the Indian Wells Masters in 2019. The 20-time Grand Slam champion came out on top in straight sets, winning 6-4 6-4.