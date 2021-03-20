Roger Federer can choose his ranking even without playing, Novak Djokovic doesn’t care who is behind him: Dirk Hordorff

Dirk Hordorff, vice-president of the German Tennis Federation, recently took aim at several top stars - including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - while speaking about the revised ATP ranking system. Hordorff also took a jibe at the ATP itself, saying that their rules might sound complicated but in reality they only benefit the big names.

According to Dirk Hordorff, the main purpose of the current rankings system is to protect the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The German claimed that the 'Big 3' have not voiced their concern about this system despite having the power to do so, because they are only concerned about their individual ranking spots.

Hordorff first mentioned Roger Federer, who is a big beneficiary of the system considering that he has maintained his position in the top 10 despite playing only two matches in over a year.

"Some of you have problems to understand the ranking system of the ATP but it's so easy," Hordorff wrote on his Facebook page. "Roger Federer can choose his ranking place, even without playing. By the way, Roger is a player council member. This makes him happy."

Roger Federer is currently World No. 6

Rafael Nadal is another player that Dirk Hordorff believes is pleased with the current structure, as it partly fulfills the Spaniard's long-time wish of having a two-year ranking system.

"Rafael Nadal is happy to get a ranking system with 3 years keeping the points," the German said. "By the way, Rafa is player council member."

Surprisingly, Dirk Hordorff also criticized Novak Djokovic despite the fact that the Serb is the only player who has openly displayed his concern for the lower-ranked players all through the pandemic. Hordorff claimed Djokovic 'doesn't care' about any player except himself, and that the World No. 1 is not concerned with the Player Council's decision-making either.

"Novak Djokovic is ranked 1 and the best player, so he doesn’t care who is behind him and what the player council decides," Hordorff wrote. "He is happy."

Advertisement

Since March 2020, all players - including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - have enjoyed the benefit of retaining their ranking points form 2019. The ATP introduced this change to safeguard any player who chooses not to travel and take part in events amid the global health crisis.

But the system - which has now been extended to August this year - has drawn criticism of late. A few top players - including Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev - have openly spoken out against the supposed unfairness of the system.

Nobody gives a s*** about players other than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal: Dirk Hordorff

Dirk Hordorff feels that Daniil Medvedev's ascent to the 2nd spot has gone unnoticed

Dirk Hordorff went on to claim that the rankings of players other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are not given enough importance. The German believes that Daniil Medvedev’s ascent to the World No. 2 position has largely gone unnoticed.

Hordorff also cited the examples of Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov, pointing out that they have been hard done by the ranking system.

"And who cares about the rest," Hordorff continued. "Daniil Medvedev is 2 in the ranking, but nobody really knows this. Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev are pissed that they are winning but don't climb in the ranking. Denis Shapovalov doesn't know wether he should play because he doesn't like bubbles and realize that what ever he plays doesn't change his ranking. And the rest suffers and don't know what to do. Again: who give a shit about them? Nobody."