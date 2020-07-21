Roger Federer can play even at 50, says Andreas Seppi

Roger Federer has been the epitome of sustained excellence and longevity during a stellar 22-year professional career.

After making his debut on the ATP Tour in 1998, Federer has created a plethora of records in the sport. The Swiss legend has won a record 20 Grand Slams as well as six titles at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Roger Federer is the only player to register 100 match wins at not one but two different tournaments. He has won 102 matches at the Australian Open and 101 at Wimbledon; no other player has won more than 98 at one tournament.

Last season, Federer became the first player in history to win 10 titles at a a grasscourt tournament (Halle). Then, by winning his 10th title at his hometown tournament in Basel, he became the first player to complete the double-digit set on two different surfaces (grass and hardcourt).

#10! @rogerfederer : „I would have never thought to win here 10 times, not even one, so it's very special! Thank you everyone, hope to see you all next year!"

Eulogizing Roger Federer for his competitiveness at an age when many players are already into their retirement, Italian veteran Andreas Seppi opined that the Swiss player may well be playing at the age of 50 because of his love for the sport.

"I think he still has a great desire to play. If the body holds, he can play even at 50," Seppi said.

Seppi: "Avrei preferito non fare una pausa così lunga. La 'bolla' dello US Open? Potrebbe funzionare"

Incidentally, Seppi is the only player since Arnaud Clement in 2001 to have beaten Roger Federer before the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Roger Federer doesn't want to quit: Andreas Seppi

Roger Federer

Roger Federer started the 2020 season with a run to the Australian Open semifinal, where he lost in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. That match turned out to be his last of the season, as he subsequently underwent two surgeries on his right knee that have ruled him out for the rest of 2020.

During recent interviews, Roger Federer has admitted that the dreaded R-word has crossed his mind; he understands that retirement is not too far. But the Swiss legend doesn't want to walk into the sunset just yet, because he still loves the sport which has given him the name and fame that he has today.

Andreas Seppi said that it is a privilege for the sport of tennis to have someone like Roger Federer playing for as long as he is doing.

"He recently said, he really doesn't want to quit. I think it's nice for tennis to see someone like him who wants to play as long as he can. I hope I can do it too," Seppi said.