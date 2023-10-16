Roger Federer has praised Carlos Alcaraz for his young but impressive career and stated that he will lose from time to time as it is a part and parcel of the sport.

Alcaraz made his mark on the ATP Tour in 2021, where he began the year just ranked inside the top 150 and ended as the World No. 32, with the highlight being his first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance at the US Open.

In 2022, the Spaniard had his big breakthrough, winning five titles — one Makor (US Open), two Masters 1000s, and two ATP 500s — and finished the year as the World No. 1.

This season, Alcaraz has continued to establish himself as one of the strongest players on the men's tour. He won six titles in all — Wimbledon, Queen's Club Championships in London, Madrid Open, Barcelona Open, Indian Wells Masters, and Argentina Open.

On the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Federer praised Alcaraz and stated that he had an unbelievable future ahead of him. He also said that he would deal with defeats from time to time, as he did at the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

“Alcaraz is great. I mean, look, he's still young and everything that he has achieved is fantastic and also not just on clay or just on hard, you know. But also now winning Wimbledon against Novak in the final, that is that is no joke. I mean he didn't need to really prove that point but that's another super asterisk in his CV. Mighty impressive,” he said.

“Of course, with Rafa, Novak, myself, and Murray, we all expect now every generation to produce best tennis every single week for some reason, but it's hard to do that. And I think Carlos, he's done as well as he possibly could have so far. And he's going to lose some time to time, like here in Shanghai but he's doing fantastic. He's got a great game and obviously an unbelievable future ahead of him,” he added.

Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Shanghai Masters, where he defeated Gregoire Barrere and Dan Evans before losing 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16.

“I was happy that the match was as great as it was” - Roger Federer on the Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are two of the strongest players on the ATP tour currently. They regularly compete for the same times, and even go head-to-head at times.

At this year's Wimbledon Championships, the two face each other in the final. Alcaraz fought hard to beat four-time defending champion Djokovic and clinch his second Grand Slam title.

Roger Federer stated that while he does not have the time to sit and watch full matches anymore, he did keep an eye on the score from time to time. He also praised the Spaniard and the Serbian for giving fans a great contest.

“The Wimbledon final, I only literally saw a couple of games that day because we are running around with the kids and doing stuff. Then at one point, like I quickly checked just to say ‘Okay, I saw the Wimbledon final a little bit’, you know?” he said.

“Of course, I was curious. I was checking the scores from time to time, but for me to sit down was just hard. But I was happy that the match was as great as it was, of course. And I love when great stories come out of the game and what Novak and Carlos have done again this year has been incredible,” he added.

