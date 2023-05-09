Roger Federer is set to return to China, where he will be recognized as an Icon Athlete at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

On Monday, May 8, Chinese tennis relaunched the Shanghai Masters. This marks the first time since 2019 that the ATP Masters 1000 tournament has been played in the country, following a prolonged absence of three consecutive years due to the pandemic and the country's strict policies on social gatherings.

Roger Federer, a two-time former champion of the Shanghai Masters (2006 and 2007), will be returning as a distinguished guest. He will be honored with the prestigious title of Icon Athlete of the tournament.

Looking forward to his upcoming return to Shanghai, the former World No. 1 said:

"I'm very excited to be named Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete for 2023. I remember coming to Shanghai for the first time for the opening of the stadium and I have been close friends with Juss Event and tournament organisers. I am happy to keep the story going and I look forward to seeing everyone in October.”

Roger Federer returns to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Roger Federer recently attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Federer, who has made multiple appearances in the F1 paddock and frequently sits in the Mercedes garage, also met with Juan Martin del Potro, the Jonas Brothers, and the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus.

Miami holds significant importance as a sporting hub for Federer. In 2019, when the ATP 1000 Masters Miami tournament relocated from Key Biscayne to the Hard Rock Stadium, he emerged as the first champion. This victory was also his final major tournament win of his career.

The former World No. 1 admitted that it was his third time at F1. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“This is my third time, yes. I’ve been to Abu Dhabi, the big race with Hamilton and [Nico] Rosberg at the time and then I did Barcelona qualifying last year which I really enjoyed as well.

“It is a bit more relaxed away from the big race and then, now here, so it’s great fun to be back, having finally a bit of time to do things like this as well.”

The Swiss tennis legend also gave his thoughts on the drivers and named Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as his favourites.

