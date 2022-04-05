Roger Federer is a chameleon, he adapts to the situation he is in: Tennis writer Christopher Clarey

Roger Federer is one of the greatest and most illustrious players of all time. He is feared and revered for his exploits on the court and the way he has conducted himself off the court.

One person who has followed him closely throughout his illustrious career is Christopher Clarey, who has written two books about the Swiss Maestro and the great career he has had thus far highlighting the highs and the lows.

In an interview with Tennis Deutschland, Clarey spoke about how far Federer has come in his career and how the success he has achieved hasn't changed the person that he is. Clarey said:

"I don't presume to know how he developed personally. I'm not his friend, not a family member. An interview is an interview. Here he is very pleasant, very open. He hasn't changed at all in certain areas - even if he has become a billionaire in the meantime (laughs). He always asks questions about his interlocutor, is interested in him, at least it seems that way. My first conversation in 2001 was less of an interview and more of a conversation. And in 2019, the last time I spoke to him, it was the same," Clarey said.

Clarey spoke about how the Federer we see on television is different to the one that interacts with people as he is more grounded and humble when it comes to interactions.

"What has changed is of course his knowledge, in general, but also about tennis history. His sense of humor is also often underestimated, he always cracks a joke and likes to laugh. In conversation, he doesn't come across as elegant as in advertising, more like a normal person. He's a warm guy," he added.

Clarey also spoke highly of the nature of Roger Federer and how he adapts to situations seamlessly as he has so many commitments to various people and yet he finds ways to conduct himself properly at all times.

"And a chameleon: It adapts to the situation it is in. With sponsors it goes one way, with his colleagues in the changing room the other, he jokes around. And towards journalists he is very thoughtful. His mother is South African, his father Swiss, he is just a very adaptable person," Clarey added.

"I think he expects to have another good chance." - Clarey believes that Roger Federer sees himself having another go at a Major

Federer at 2019 Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic

The question we all want to know regarding Roger Federer is whether he can win another Grand Slam in his career before calling it a day. He has had three knee surgeries on his right knee over an 18 month span that halted his chances at getting another Major.

Christopher Clarey spoke about how he thinks Roger Federer believes he can win another Major as he was very close to winning one at the 2019 Wimbledon, where he had two match points against Novak Djokovic after beating Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

"When Roger was last healthy, he was only one point away from winning Wimbledon – one point! I think he expects to have another good chance. Sure, on paper it didn't look bad in 2021, he was in the quarterfinals at the age of 39," Clarey said. Personally, I don't think he'll get any further than before, I think there are too many players in the way. But why should Roger think so?"

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey A moment I won't forget. The Master, my brand new book on Federer and this golden age in men's tennis, is a New York Times bestseller.



Trying to play it cool (and failing). Thanks to all of you for your interest and support. A moment I won't forget. The Master, my brand new book on Federer and this golden age in men's tennis, is a New York Times bestseller.Trying to play it cool (and failing). Thanks to all of you for your interest and support. https://t.co/2qeQBXUjgJ

Roger Federer has confirmed his participation for the 2022 Laver Cup, which is scheduled to take place towards the end of September. Whether that will be his first appearance on tour this year is unknown but there has been noise about him potentially making a return ahead of Wimbledon.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan