Roger Federer spoke about his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in a recent interview, lavishing praise on the duo for giving him a lot of precious memories over the years.

Federer and Nadal met 40 times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 24-16. The rivalry is considered one of the greatest men's rivalries in tennis history, with several iconic battles taking place on the biggest stages in the sport.

Meanwhile, Swiss battled 50 times with Djokovic in his career and trails their head-to-head 23-27. While not as acclaimed as the Federer-Nadal rivalry, the 20-time Grand Slam champion and Djokovic also produced several classic encounters when they squared off on tour.

Speaking to CGTN Sports Scene, Roger Federer reminisced about his 'Big-3' days, stating that he considers himself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to cross paths with the Serb and Spaniard.

The former World No. 1, who hung up his racquet last year, wished Nadal a strong comeback in 2024. He also hopes that Djokovic can keep playing for as long as he wants as he feels their continued presence is good for the game.

"I was really happy and fortunate to play against them [Nadal and Djokovic], almost 40 to 50 times each. So, I have a lot of memories from a lot of great matches and battles. I’ve answered questions about them so so many times and I can always say the best things about them," Roger Federer said, in a tweet shared by Bastien Fachan on Twitter.

"It’s been great to share the court with them for so many years. I hope that Rafa can come back very strong next year and I hope that Novak can keep on playing as long as he wants because it is really just good for the game to have these guys back in the game," he added.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal to enter Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, with Protected Ranking

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Rafael Nadal will be kickstarting his 2024 comeback season at the ATP 250 Brisbane International, following which he will travel to Melbourne. There, the Spaniard will attempt to win his third title at the Australian Open, which he has entered with a Protected Ranking.

This year, Nadal reached the second round of the tournament before losing to Mackenzie McDonald, also sustaining a hip injury which forced him out of the rest of the season. In his absence, Novak Djokovic reigned supreme on Rod Laver Arena, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to win his record-extending 10th title at the Major.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins