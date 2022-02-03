Watch: Roger Federer talks about the honor of sharing the court with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Pete Sampras

In a recent interview with Credit Suisse, Roger Federer expressed his thoughts on a wide range of topics, including an update about his comeback from injury.

The Swiss also narrated his experience of watching his good friend and rival Rafael Nadal break the men's record for most Major titles in Melbourne, before speaking about what factors motivated him to have a prolonged career at the top of the game.

The Swiss was first asked about his reaction to Nadal overtaking his Majors tally. In response, Federer gave a nod to not only Nadal but Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras as well, saying that it was an honor for him to have played against them at the Majors.

He also disclosed that he got emotional watching Nadal come out on top in the thrilling final in Melbourne.

"Well, what Rafa, Novak, Sampras have done is incredible... I was able to share the court with them for so long. It's an honor, I couldn't be happier for Rafa at the end of the match," Roger Federer said to Credit Suisse. "Took too long, I was with the children so I didn't watch every point, but then till the very end, it was nice to see the emotion... It gets you all emotional to see such a hard-fought victory, you know?"

"Because he [Nadal] has told me for many months now that he wasn't feeling so well with his body and now he's holding up the Australian Open trophy," he added.

Federer added that Nadal was a great role model before expressing his delight at how every rival of his had helped bring about changes in his game.

"Dreams come true and I think it was a great example with Rafa," the Swiss maestro said. "He's a great role model and I think tennis writes incredible stories, we have so many highlights throughout the season. And I think that we have great fans."

"In the beginning, I just thought that 'Oh, they're there, they're better than me'. Then all of a sudden I was the best, and I went like 'I don't need anybody to make me better,'" he added. "Rafa came, Murray, Novak came, Hewitt, Roddick, Safin, they all played their role there. I have learned something from every player, you know. Sampras too, of course."

The Swiss also admitted that he personally didn't mind the fact that Nadal and Djokovic were breaking records that were once held by him.

"For me, to be able to learn from them, to see and try to do things my way... that has been an invaluable lesson to me," Federer said. "I'm happy they were there, even though they have hurt my records, but that is no problem. Because I'm the first guy to be happy for any player who breaks any records, no?"

"In sports, you always want to be inspired by something; it might be your peers or about a record you're chasing" - Roger Federer

During the interview, Federer was also asked to give his two cents on what incentives usually drive a player on the ATP tour. The Swiss replied that while he personally always strived to be the best player and person he could be, players can draw their inspiration from a variety of sources.

"In sports, you always want to be inspired by something. It might be your peers or about a record you're chasing, or just about new things or an adventure," Federer said. "For me, as much as I like looking in the past, you're only as good as your next match. So I always try to be the best tennis player I can be."

Federer also commended his legion of fans for motivating him to extend his career, which has spanned more than two decades, before talking briefly about how his family was his main support system during his recovery from a debilitating right knee injury.

"And of course, my fans have been the most incredible over the years, so I also feel if I wanna come back to the tour it's because of them," Federer added. "But then, on top of that, I have a great family that I love. The last two years have been highly interesting in terms of COVID and my injuries."

"It's been incredible to have their support every step of the way because it hasn't always been easy," he added. "But in every situation, I've tried to be the best player and the best person that I can be every day."

