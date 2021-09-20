Roger Federer says his rehab is "going really good", calls Novak Djokovic's achievements in 2021 "exceptional"

Roger Federer recently provided a positive update on his physical condition, claiming that the "worst" is now over. The Swiss also spoke about Novak Djokovic's Calendar Slam bid and lavished praise on the Serb's achievements this season.

Federer has been on the sidelines ever since hurting his already-injured knee at Wimbledon. The 40-year-old, who underwent two surgeries on his right knee in 2020, announced last month that he was bringing an end to his 2021 season because a third procedure on his knee was required.

A few days ago it was reported in the Swiss media that Roger Federer has undergone surgery already. And during a recent conversation at a sponsorship meeting in Zurich, Federer claimed that he has gotten past the most difficult part.

"I'm feeling actually really good, considering you know that things are not (as bad) as I expected they would be," Federer said to the sports information service SID. "I'm recovering well and rehab is going really good, I must say. I've had no setbacks you know, and everyday is a better day. I'm feeling strong and excited for what's to come."

Many believed that Roger Federer's latest setback spelt doom for his career as it would greatly affect his morale. However, the 20-time Major champion dispelled those fears by explaining how his injury-related experiences in 2020 have prepared him for this situation.

"I experienced it of course last year and I was actually surprised at how easy it was for me to go through the rehab process," Federer said. "I know it's not everyone's favorite thing to do as a top athlete but I think after all these years of travel it was also nice to be home and having more time for the family."

Roger Federer also expressed hope about returning to action "as quick as possible", but cautioned that he needs to take it one step at a time.

"Of course, I wish I could be back on the tennis court as quick as possible, but I have to be patient," he added. "Look it's a slow period right now, I gotta take it step-by-step. So far, so good, so I'm very happy."

Shifting his focus to the Calendar Slam, Roger Federer claimed that he himself - as well as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - have shown that it is not impossible. Djokovic won three of the four Slams on offer in 2021 - just like Federer in 2004, 2006 and 2007, and Nadal in 2010.

The Serb was, in fact, one win away last week from becoming the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to complete the Calendar Slam. However, he ended up losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

While labeling Novak Djokovic's season as "exceptional", Roger Federer acknowledged that you need a lot of things to go your way for the Calendar Slam - including luck.

The Swiss heaped praise on Novak Djokovic's season

"I think it is possible, it's gonna happen again," Federer said about the Calendar Slam. "We saw it with Novak, with myself, with Rafa, that we come extremely close. Just doing it, you know, I think you need a bit of luck. You need perseverance, you need strength, you need everything. I think it's gonna be hard but possible. What Novak did this year was, of course, truly exceptional."

"That hurts me a lot" - Roger Federer on missing the 2021 Laver Cup

Roger Federer will be missing the 2021 Laver Cup

Roger Federer's injury and subsequent surgery have ruled him out of action for the entirety of 2021. That means the brainchild of the Laver Cup will be missing in action at this year's edition of the tournament.

During his recent conversation Federer admitted that missing the Laver Cup "hurts" him a lot. In the same breath, the Swiss asserted that he would be keenly following the action from afar.

"That hurts me a lot, of course," Federer said. "It will be 3 hardcore days when I get into tennis."

Also Read

The 2022 Laver Cup will be held in London, and Roger Federer stressed that it is one of his "goals" to play at the event next year.

"It is one of my goals that I really get involved in order to come back and be able to play there," he added.

Edited by Musab Abid