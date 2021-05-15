Roger Federer claims he would "understand" if Tokyo Olympics were called off, says he got vaccinated "above all for others"

Roger Federer recently talked at length about the situation revolving around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the fate of which hangs in the balance due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Federer also revealed that he has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, while asserting that he took it primarily for the benefit of others.

The 39-year-old is currently preparing for the 2021 Geneva Open, where he is the top seed. Ahead of the tournament, Federer spoke to the media where he gave his thoughts about the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time medalist first claimed there is a good chance that the quadrennial event will be held, given how the players - including himself - haven't heard anything concrete to suggest otherwise.

"It's difficult," Roger Federer told Switzerland's Leman Bleu television. "We're not hearing much. That makes me think the Games will happen, even if I've heard that lots of people in Tokyo are against the Games."

Roger Federer, who is chasing his first gold medal in singles, went on to reveal that he wouldn't mind if the Tokyo Olympics were called off due to the healthcare situation in Japan. But the Swiss then reiterated the importance of communicating any news - whether good or bad - to the athletes.

"But if that doesn't happen due to the situation, I would be the first to understand," Federer said. "But I think what the athletes need is a decision: is it happening or isn't it?"

Turning his attention to vaccines, Roger Federer confirmed he has received the antiviral jab - the one produced by Pfizer. He did, however, stress that he took the vaccine in the best interests of those around him rather than for his own benefit.

"Yes, I'm vaccinated," Federer said. "I got the Pfizer. I am happy to have been able to do it with all the trips I take. I did it above all for others. I don't want to give it (the virus) to anyone else. We have to be careful, we are very careful."

Roger Federer also provided an update on his fitness levels, saying he has increased his hours on court in recent weeks. But the 39-year-old indicated that his knee is still not at the desired level, and that it responds differently to matches and training sessions.

"I played a lot of tennis the last weeks, fitness part was terminated and I could do what I like most, play tennis," Federer added. "My knee reacts differently sometimes after a match compared to when I train. So let's see how it goes now in a match."

Roger Federer says he would love to win a medal for Switzerland at the Olympics

Roger Federer spoke about his Olympic goals

Roger Federer has a gold medal in doubles from the 2008 Olympics and a silver in singles from the 2012 Games. But the top honor in the singles discipline has eluded the World No. 8 all this while.

During his recent interaction Federer revealed that he would be happy to win any medal for his nation.

"I would love to play in the Olympics, win a medal for Switzerland, that would make me so proud," added the Swiss.

Roger Federer further claimed that while there could always be a situation where the Games are called off, as an athlete you can always choose to skip the event voluntarily.

"At the moment, we have the impression that it will," Roger Federer continued. "We know it's a fluid situation. And also you can also decide as an athlete if you want to go. If you feel there's a lot of resistance, maybe it's better not to go. I don't know."

