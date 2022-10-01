"Roger Federer, the class he has is unbelievable": Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime hail the Swiss as their dream doubles partner

Some of the most notable names in the sport recently sat down with Tennis TV to talk about their dream doubles partners. While some players chose the likes of John Isner and Nick Kyrgios for their massive serve, others expressed their wish to take to the court alongside the now-retired Roger Federer.

Carlos Alcaraz, who scaled the No. 1 ranking after winning the US Open earlier this month, named his long-time idol Federer as his dream doubles partner. Apart from a whopping 103 singles titles, the Swiss Maestro boasts eight trophies and an Olympic gold medal in doubles.

"Federer. The class he has is unbelievable. He's a great player, singles and doubles," the 19-year-old said.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime also revealed a similar sentiment. He pointed towards the 41-year-old's massive crowd appeal and the glorious opportunity to partner a legend amidst fervent support from the stands.

"Roger Federer," the World No. 13 said, "even though he's made the most of his career in singles. I think we'd get a great crowd so it'd be a fun match."

Rafael Nadal also named the 20-time Major winner as his dream doubles partner, other than countryman Marc Lopez. Incidentally, Nadal paired up with Federer for one last time at the Laver Cup last week for the Swiss' final professional showing.

"Maybe Marc Lopez and Roger," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.

World No. 9 Andrey Rublev, however, voiced his hopes of getting to play alongside anyone from the illustrious triad of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Roger, Novak and Rafa, just to get the feeling of playing with a legend," the 24-year-old Russian said.

Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov leave Roger Federer out, pick Nick Kyrgios and others as their dream doubles partner

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 US Open

During the same chat, Danish prodigy Holger Rune spoke about his wish to pair up with Nick Kyrgios for a doubles match. He asserted that the Australian's serving prowess could prove to be beneficial in earning quick points at the net.

"Kyrgios; he is fun and serves amazingly, so I think he would get lot of easy volleys at the net," the 19-year-old said.

Diego Schwartzman and Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, picked the record-breaking ace machine, John Isner.

"Isner right now," the seasoned Argentine said.

"John Isner is a pretty good partner, we had so much fun, he's an amazing person. It's so much fun to be next to him," Hurkacz said.

Former Top-10 player Denis Shapovalov, on the other hand, wished to share the same side of the court with any one of the acclaimed Bryan brothers.

"Maybe one of the Bryan brothers," the Canadian said. "I think they're the most achieved in the sport in doubles so definitely one of them."

