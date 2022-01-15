Roger Federer congratulates Thanasi Kokkinakis for winning his maiden ATP title in Adelaide

Thanasi Kokkinakis has revealed Roger Federer personally congratulated him after he won his first ATP tour title in Adelaide. The Australian defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final of the Adelaide 2 ATP 250 tournament on Saturday.

World No. 58 Rinderknech, playing in his first ATP singles final, earned the only mini-break in the first set tie-break to edge a tight opener which featured no break points. Kokkinakis responded by claiming the second set, which also featured no break points, in another tie-break.

The 25-year-old wildcard then broke the Frenchman in the first game of the third set, before breaking again to seal an emotional maiden tour triumph on home soil.

On his Instagram story, Kokkinakis shared a screenshot of a message Federer sent him after his victory.

"Maiden title at home big fella," the Swiss said. "Love the sound of that Thanaser. Amazing.... Keep going."

Kokkinakis replied "You're the man" and captioned the story with "HE'S STILL THE GOAT".

Kokkinakis had previously saved two match points before seeing off fourth seed Marin Cilic in an epic final set tie-break in the semifinals.

The World No. 145 also reached the last four of the Adelaide 1 ATP 250 tournament last week, losing to eventual winner Gael Monfils. He returned to regular competition last year after being plagued by numerous injury setbacks for much of his career.

The Australian was defeated in three sets by Sam Querrey in his only previous tour final at the Los Cabos Open in 2017.

Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Roger Federer in pair's only meeting

Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2018 Miami Open

Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Roger Federer at the 2018 Miami Open in the pair's only meeting. The Australian qualifier downed the No. 1 seed and defending champion 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) in the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Kokkinakis will next compete as a wildcard at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday. The 25-year-old faces qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the opening round and could meet No. 6 seed and 2009 champion Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Six-time Australian Open winner Federer will miss the Melbourne Major as he continues his recovery from a third knee surgery.

