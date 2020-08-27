Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share a legendary rivalry that has captivated tennis fans - and the world at large - for more than a decade. But the two leading Grand Slam winners on the men's tour have also developed a close friendship with each other, which is what sets their rivalry apart from most others in the sporting world.

When Roger Federer announced two months ago that he would be sitting out the rest of 2020 due to injury, many questioned whether he would be able to return to the highest level after his recovery. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has an opportunity to equal the Swiss' Grand Slam record at the French Open next month.

But in a recent interview with GQ magazine, Nadal revealed that his rival's professional decisions have nothing to do with him. The Spaniard claimed that Roger Federer's passion for the game has remained steady over the past several years, regardless of the records he holds.

"I don't think Roger continues to play tennis for me or for anyone," Rafael Nadal said. "He continues to play tennis because he enjoys the sport and because he enjoys continuing to play tennis. For this simple reason, because he enjoys doing what he does, his passion. It's the same as several years ago."

Roger Federer had a similar injury setback in 2016, when he had to skip six months of the tour after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. But he returned as good as new at the 2017 Australian Open, beating none other than Rafael Nadal in the final to claim his 18th Major title.

Many experts have warned that it will be difficult for Roger Federer to do something similar in 2021, given that he is close to 40 now. But if Nadal's words are anything to go by, Federer still retains the hunger that he has had throughout his career - which would hold him in good stead during his comeback.

Toni has been the most important person in my career: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal(L) and Toni Nadal at the 2013 ATP World Tour Finals

Rafael Nadal also spoke very highly of his Uncle Toni, attributing his very presence in the tennis world to the 59-year-old.

"f we speak in sporting terms, Toni has without a doubt been the most important person in my career. Without him directly, I wouldn't be a tennis player," asserted the World No. 2.

Toni Nadal was Rafael Nadal's coach from the first time he ever held a racket until 2016. And he saw his nephew come to dominate the men's circuit in that time; Nadal won 14 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic medals, while finishing as the year-end World No. 1 three times, during their assocation.

Toni is now head of the Rafa Nadal Academy in the Spaniard's hometown of Mallorca. Former World No. 1 and Roland Garros champion Carlos Moya took over Nadal's coaching responsibilities at the start of 2017.

Considering the role that Toni played in forging his legendary career, Rafael Nadal believes there is nobody better suited for the coaching job at his academy than his uncle.