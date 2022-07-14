"He is definitely the most famous person that has ever texted me"- Felix Auger Aliassime on Roger Federer

In a recent interview, Felix Auger Aliassime revealed that Roger Federer is the most famous person to have texted him.

The Canadian has not been able to deliver the Wimbledon Championship performance that was anticipated of him. At the All England Club, Auger-Aliassime faced Maxime Cressy in the opening round. After winning the first set, he lost control of the match.

He struggled to manage the American's play and ultimately fell in four sets. Despite this, he still intends to make a strong comeback in the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships.

Nevertheless, during a recent interview before his match against Australia's Jason Kubler, the 22-year-old revealed that Roger Federer is the most famous person he has ever received a text from.

It was a congratulatory message from Federer following the Canadian's long-awaited first ATP title win in Rotterdam earlier this year.

"He is definitely the most famous person that has ever texted me," Auger Aliassime said. "When I won my first title this year, he texted me and said he was just very happy for me and congrats. I thought like that was really nice, like I didn't expect that."

The 21-year-old was focused against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first title in straight sets after losing his first eight ATP finals in straight sets.

Roger Federer drops out of ATP rankings for the first time in 25 years

Since skipping Wimbledon in 2022, Roger Federer has dropped out of the ATP rankings for the first time in 25 years. The Swiss held the 97th-ranked spot in the world before the start of the grass-court Major at Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old made his debut in September 1997 when he was 16 years old.

Sam Street @samstreetwrites Roger Federer, 40, has disappeared from the world tennis rankings after losing the last points he had (Wimbledon 2021).



He was just 73 days away from making it 25 years in the ATP rankings. Roger Federer, 40, has disappeared from the world tennis rankings after losing the last points he had (Wimbledon 2021).He was just 73 days away from making it 25 years in the ATP rankings. https://t.co/9R8RPBzqTp

ATP considers a player's performance over the previous 52 weeks, therefore, the 'Swiss Maestro' dropped out of the rankings as a result of missing a year playing tennis due to injury.

Despite this, Federer recently attended Wimbledon's centenary celebration and expressed the desire to return to the grass-court at SW19 "one more time."

"I hope I can come back one more time," Federer said. "I have missed it here. I knew walking out here last year, it was going to be a tough later in September ahead."

