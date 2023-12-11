Roger Federer being denied entry into Wimbledon in 2022 is “a lesson on importance of humanity, character, humility & kindness,” says biz personality

As per business personality Vala Afshar, the story of Roger Federer being denied entry into Wimbledon highlights the value of "humanity, character, humility and kindness".

After hanging up his racket in September 2022, Federer appeared on The Daily Show with host Trevor Noah a couple of months later. During his conversation with Noah, he opened up about being denied entry into the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon earlier that year.

The Swiss maestro said that he wished to stop by the club in London and sip tea at the eatery but was stopped by the security lady since he was not carrying his membership card. Apparently, Federer wasn't even aware that such a thing existed to begin with.

The lady clearly couldn't recognize who she was talking to and stood by her words on professional grounds. She later, as Federer described, told him to try at the other door but at the same time remarked that he needed to be a member.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, thankfully, succeeded in getting in after he was spotted by a passer-by and security personnel guarding the other door. Federer then recounted having the urge to confront the lady at the first door after getting in but decided against it on moral grounds.

This story has apparently touched Vala Afshar, who is an author and co-host of a show based on business trends and innovation on DisrupTV. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"A brilliant story about @rogerfederer wanting some tea at @Wimbledon but being denied access because he did not have a membership card with him. This story is a lesson on the importance of humanity, character, humility, and kindness."

A brief account of Roger Federer's eight triumphs at Wimbledon

Champion's Dinner: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Roger Federer made his first appearance at the Wimbledon Championships in 1999 and was knocked out in the very first round. He remained winless in the next three editions of the London Major.

The Swiss earned his first grasscourt Grand Slam title in 2003, defeating Australia's Mark Philippoussis in the final. He went on to win the tournament for the next four years in a row.

The 42-year-old's sixth triumph at Wimbledon came in 2009, beating America's Andy Roddick in a marathon clash on Centre Court. The duo battled it out for five sets before Federer eventually secured a 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14 victory.

Federer clinched his last two titles at the Championships in 2012 and 2017. He defeated home favorite Andy Murray in the final in 2012 while beating Marin Cilic in the title clash five years later. He remains the only man to win the grasscourt Major eight times while Martina Navratilova leads the overall count with nine titles.

