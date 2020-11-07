Retired tennis star Marc Rosset, who turned 50 on Saturday, recalled how fellow Swiss Roger Federer was destroyed by the death of his former coach Peter Carter in 2002.

Peter Carter, a former Australian tennis player and coach, is better known as the first and most influential coach of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. Carter died in a car accident in August, 2002 while on his honeymoon in South Africa.

In an interview to the Blick website, Rosset, who retired from the professional game in 2005, talked about how the incident affected Roger Federer.

"I was at the funeral of Federer 's coach Peter Carter and saw how much Roger suffered - he was destroyed."

Roger Federer's inspirational former coach died in a car crash on his honeymoon in 2002.



Nearly two decades on, Federer still gets emotional when he talks about Peter Carter.



Marc Rosset provided Roger Federer emotional support

Roger Federer and Marc Rosset at the 2003 Davis Cup Semifinal match between Australia and Switzerland

In the interview, Marc Rosset also revealed that he accompanied Federer when he paid a visit to Carter's parents when the Swiss team played Australia in Melbourne at the Davis Cup.

"When Roger Federer was in Melbourne for the Davis Cup, he wanted to visit Carter's parents. I went with him to be there for him - that's normal among friends. And I hope that a few people will do this for me too, if I need it."

Peter Carter’s dad is sitting in the Federer player box today.



Rosset, who won the 1992 Olympic singles gold medal in Barcelona, believes that going through such difficult moments help shape a person much more than winning a Major title.

"You have to go through such moments, they are more formative than an Olympic victory. If you win a medal, you are happy and everyone congratulates you, okay. But grief triggers more intense emotions."

Roger Federer is currently recovering from a knee injury and has not competed on the professional circuit since the Australian Open in January. He has undergone two surgeries on his right knee this year and has stated that he would return to the circuit in January 2021. On Friday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion sent his fans into a tizzy after posting his first picture from a training session on his social media account since the knee surgeries.