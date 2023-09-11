Tennis fans on social media were amused by ESPN's graphic showing the all-time Grand Slam winners' list after Novak Djokovic grabbed his 24th Major by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic last competed at Flushing Meadows in 2021, when he lost the title to Medvedev. In 2022, he withdrew from the tournament due to his unvaccinated status. However, with the relaxation in rules, he returned to US soil after two years and has now won two consecutive titles, including the New York Major.

Djokovic defeated the Russian, who was playing in his third US Open final, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to secure his record-breaking 24th Major. With his win over Medvedev, the veteran has equaled Margaret Court for winning the most Grand Slam singles titles.

Following his win in New York, tennis fans reacted to ESPN's updated list of the most Grand Slam singles wins.

A fan seemingly mocked tennis great Roger Federer for failing to make the cut in the said list. The Swiss icon has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and was the first male tennis player to win 20 Majors.

"Roger Federer didn’t fit on the ESPN’s Major Tally screen."

Some fans also questioned the inclusion of Margaret Court on the list. The Australian player dominated the tour during the 1960s and 1970s, but 13 of her 24 Major titles came before the Open Era began.

"No offence to Court but she shouldn’t even be here. She won half of her slams before the open era."

"Because why are we still showing Margaret court’s pre open era titles."

"One thing people are going to do is insert Margaret Court into conversations she shouldn’t be in."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic wins his fourth US Open singles title

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic increased his Grand Slam singles tally to 24 by winning his fourth US Open title and his first since 2018 on Sunday, September 10.

The Serb made his US Open debut in 2005 and lost in the third round of the Major. In just his third US Open tournament, he reached the final but lost to Federer. For the next two editions of the tournament, he recorded consecutive defeats against the Swiss in the semifinals.

Djokovic lost the 2010 final to Rafael Nadal but avenged his defeat the next year as he won his maiden US Open title in 2011. The Serb reached consecutive finals in 2012 and 2013, but lost to Andy Murray and Nadal, respectively.

He beat Federer in the final to win his second title in 2015. The Serb lost another final in 2016, this time to Stan Wawrinka. In 2018, Djokovic won his third US Open title, beating Juan Martin del Potro.

