Roger Federer didn’t need a fairy tale ending, he was is a fairytale himself: Tennis fans react to Roger Federer's hilarious yet heartwarming post

Roger Federer wrote a heartwarming yet hilarious retirement post on Facebook, highlighting the fact that the end of his tennis career was perfect despite losing most of his last matches on the tour.

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went: Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles. Lost my last team event. Lost my voice during the week.Lost my job. But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I’m so happy with how everything went. So don’t overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," the Swiss wrote.

Several fans took to Twitter to react to Federer's post, with one saying that the Swiss was a fairytale himself and was immortalized by his achievements.

“'Haha' kinda caption that, but yeah Roger Federer didn’t need a fairy tale ending. He was is a fairytale in himself, having already been immortalised by his achievements."

Another user stated that his ode to defeat was a beautiful moment.

Another user stated that his ode to defeat was a beautiful moment.

"Federer who punctuates his legendary career with an ode to defeat, you will not see anything more beautiful today," another tweet read.

Fédé 🇫🇷 de la Lose @FFLose Federer qui ponctue sa carrière légendaire avec une ode à la défaite, vous ne verrez rien de plus beau aujourd'hui Federer qui ponctue sa carrière légendaire avec une ode à la défaite, vous ne verrez rien de plus beau aujourd'hui ❤️ https://t.co/gO2nBSKDQN

Srihari @srihariravi12 Roger Federer thinks that we didn't cry enough last weekend so he's making us do so all over again Roger Federer thinks that we didn't cry enough last weekend so he's making us do so all over again https://t.co/NjdufLGvC6

Here are some more reactions from fans:



Love n respect Champ

#RogerFederer this is what I blv, not the destination...but it's journey which is important, where u make memories, after all who knows how we r gonna end this. So enjoy the processLove n respect Champ @rogerfederer this is what I blv, not the destination...but it's journey which is important, where u make memories, after all who knows how we r gonna end this. So enjoy the process😊Love n respect Champ @rogerfederer ❤#RogerFederer https://t.co/DQ5wVJuqvI

"I think I feel complete"- Roger Federer

Roger Federer during his farewell at the Laver Cup

While speaking to the New York Times shortly after his final match on the tour, Federer said he felt complete despite losing his last match.

"I think I feel complete," Federer said. "I lost my last singles match. I lost my last doubles match. I lost my voice from screaming and supporting the team. I lost the last time as a team. I lost my job, but I’m very happy. I’m good. I’m really good."

"That’s the ironic part, is everybody thinks about happy fairy-tale endings, you know? And for me, actually it ended up being that but in a way that I never thought was going to happen," he added.

Roger Federer's last match was a doubles fixture with Rafael Nadal as his partner. However, the two legends lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the Laver Cup. After his match, Federer was on the sidelines supporting Team Europe for the remainder of the competition.

Matteo Berrettini and Novak Djokovic kept the team in the Laver Cup by winning their matches. However, Team World dominated the final day of the competition with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock beating the pairing of Berrettini and Andy Murray in doubles.

The Canadian later beat Novak Djokovic before Frances Tiafoe beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to seal victory for Team World for their first ever triumph at the Laver Cup.

