Roger Federer didn't recover as quickly as expected, reveals coach Severin Luthi

Roger Federer is taking more time than usual to recover from his knee surgery, according to his coach Severin Luthi.

Severin Luthi hopes that tennis will make a comeback in September and that by then Federer will be fit to play.

It has been more than a decade now since Roger Federer lifted his lone French Open title on the terre battue of Roland Garros. However, this year the Swiss great did not have plans of returning to the claycourt Slam as he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the month of February.

On the 11th anniversary of Federer's epic run in Paris, his long-time coach Severin Luthi went on air with Swiss SRF TV and spoke at length about the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Most pertinently, however, Luthi revealed that Federer's knee is not recovering at the pace they expected.

Roger Federer and his knee troubles

After a semifinal finish at the 2020 Australian Open, where Federer went down in straight sets to Novak Djokovic, the 38-year-old decided to make some tough calls. Soon after, in February, Federer announced that he had had knee surgery and would be taking a four-month break; the plan was to return during his favorite grasscourt season.

However, Luthi has now said that Federer's progress with his recovery has been going slower than usual. And that is the reason why the Swiss Maestro hasn't yet confirmed his presence in any of the upcoming exhibition tournaments.

"Roger Federer did not recover as fast as we expected...There were two weeks where his progress was slower, it was a little complicated, but now everything has accelerated," explained Severin Luthi in an interview with Swiss SRF TV.

Seve could imagine in September there is a chance we‘ll see some tennis again via. Roger‘s recovery didn’t go as quick as imagined! via @srf pic.twitter.com/6auDgXnCO0 — Brian (@camerlengo73_2) June 7, 2020

The sudden lockdown and its strict restrictions have caused a delay in the recovery plan for Federer, according to his coach. However, Luthi expressed a shade of optimism about the whole thing, saying that with the ATP tour still suspended there is no Federer to hurry.

In fact, Luthi feels that tennis will make a comeback in September, by which time the Swiss will be ready to compete again.

"I believe that we can see some action again from that month," Luthi said. "We are hoping for that."

'This could be my biggest victory' - Roger Federer after winning French Open in 2009

The French Open had long eluded Roger Federer but on 7 June 2009 he created history by defeating Robin Soderling (6-1, 7-6, 6-4) in the final at Roland Garros. The win helped the Swiss achieve his long-held dream of completing the Career Grand Slam, and was widely regarded by observers as the cementing of his 'GOAT' status.

"This could be my biggest victory, the one that takes off the most pressure...Now for the rest of my career, I can play relaxed and never hear again that I never won the French Open," Federer had gushed after the win.

In the interview with Swiss TV, Luthi recalled how Federer had felt lucky about making it to the final, after narrowly escaping defeat against Tommy Haas in the fourth round. The French Open win remains one of the most significant victories in Federer's career till date, and Luthi spoke extensively about it.

Seve:“After Roger‘s Match vs Haas I was very emotional, after the match Roger came into the locker room, sat down and said: „my gosh, I was lucky this forehand inside out went in“ #federer — Brian (@camerlengo73_2) June 7, 2020