Roger Federer donates 3,000 tablets to Malawi in a bid to boost their early-learning education system

Roger Federer's foundation has made a sizeable donation of 3000 tablets for the benefit of education in Malawi. The Swiss is currently in the African nation, a country where his foundation has a strong supporting base.

The 20-time Major champion, who is currently rehabilitating from knee surgery, recently met Malawi's Minister of Gender to discuss the importance of early learning.

He handed over the donation of 3000 tablets to the Minister, as reported by his Foundation's Twitter account. The tablets are reportedly made for teachers in early learning so that they can impart better knowledge to the children at schools.

"School Readiness in Malawi," the account said. "Roger is handing over 3'000 tablets to the Minister of Gender with content to capacitate early learning mentors. The tablets allow access to knowledge & learning regardless of place, time and qualification."

Roger is handing over 3'000 tablets to the Minister of Gender with content to capacitate early learning mentors. The tablets allow access to knowledge & learning regardless of place, time and qualification.



The Swiss took to Instagram to post a few stories about himself in Malawi, one of which showed him having a discussion with the Minister of Gender herself. He also posted a beautiful image of himself posing on a beach with a picturesque view in the background.

Roger Federer to feature in the 2022 Swiss Indoors in Basel

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that Roger Federer has confirmed his participation at the 2022 Swiss Indoors Open in Basel.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on 24 October, about a month after the Laver Cup - another event in which the Swiss' participation is confirmed.

Speaking to Swiss daily newspaper Tages Anzeiger, tournament director Roger Brennwald revealed that his tournament came to an understanding with regards to Federer's participation after a negotiation.

"We have reached an agreement in the interests of both parties, which was negotiated fairly," Brennwald said. "We had to wait for developments that are beyond our control - such as the pandemic, the war or Roger Federer's injury. But now we are in a very positive mood for this autumn. In May, the starting signal for revival will be given in close cooperation with the sponsors."

The 40-year-old is a 15-time finalist in Basel, which is a tournament record. He has won 10 of those 15 finals, making him the most decorated player in the history of the event. The only players to have beaten the Swiss in the summit clash at Basel are Thomas Enqvist, Tim Henman, Novak Djokovic, and Juan Martin del Potro (twice).

He would also come into the event as the defending champion, having won it in 2019, which was the last time the Swiss Indoors took place on tour. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

