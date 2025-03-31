Roger Federer and wife Mirka can't stop smiling as couple go on skiing adventure in the Alps

Roger Federer shared glimpses of some time he spent in the Alps with his wife Mirka. These pictures included one of them skiing, among others.

Ad

Federer is one of the greatest tennis payers of all time and had an illustrious career, that saw him win 20 Grand Slams, among other titles. He still holds the record for the most successive weeks at the top of the ATP rankings. The Swiss retired from tennis following the 2022 Laver Cup but he still attends tournaments in tennis, including Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events.

Roger Federer often shares numerous updates of his life on social media and most reccently, he shared a set of pictures from an outing in the snowy mountains.

Ad

Trending

One of them was a selfie with his wife while another was of him cooking, and there was one more of him playing with a dog. Another image was one of a sunset from the mountains.

Ad

Rafael Nadal talks about the year where Roger Federer played his "best level"

Roger Federer at the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with Andy Roddick on the American's podcast, Rafael Nadal said that for a period in 2017, Roger Federer played the best level of tennis in his illustrious career.

Ad

"Honestly 2017, for a while was the best level of his career. For me, yes in terms of creating, you felt that you were in his hands. Of course on hard (court), on clay little bit different but on hard this is true. I played on, he was not playing on clay that year. Then he come back on clay few years later. I don’t remember exactly the year but he played very, very aggressive," Nadal said.

Ad

2017 was a year when Federer returned to action after a knee surgery and produuced some high quality tennis. The Swiss won two Grand Slams that year at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, winning the latter without dropping a single set. He also completed the Sunshine Double by triumphing in Indian Wells and Miami while also clinching the title at the Shanghai Masters.

That year, Federer and Nadal squared off on four occasions, with the former winning all of their encounters. These came at the Australian Open, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Miami Open and the Shanghai Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins