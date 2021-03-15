"Roger Federer is as excited as when he was 17, he can win on grass" - Marseille tournament director on the Swiss' Wimbledon chances

Jean-Francois Caujolle, tournament director of the ATP Tour 250 event in Marseille, was recently asked whether Roger Federer still has another Wimbledon title in him. The Frenchman replied in the positive, insisting that the Swiss has the same drive for the sport as he did when he was merely 17 years old.

"Why not? He is just amazing," Jean-Francois Caujolle said. "He is as excited as when he was 17 years old so he can win on grass if he is totally fit."

Roger Federer is so good for tennis: Jean-Francois Caujolle

Roger Federer returned to competitive action at the Qatar Open in Doha

Roger Federer made his much-awaited comeback at the Qatar Total Open in Doha, but came up short in his quarterfinal match against Nikoloz Basilashvili. Federer's exit at that stage came as a surprise to the Marseille tournament director, who remarked that the 39-year-old could've gone all the way at the 250-level tournament.

"I also thought he could have beaten Nikoloz Basilashvili in Doha and gone far. He is so good for tennis," Jean-Francois Caujolle went on.

After his campaign at the 2021 Qatar Open came to an end, Roger Federer admitted that he was not 100% fit yet. The Swiss added that he lacked match practice, something that he is eager to fix as the season progresses.

Roger Federer subsequently pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a tournament that he has won a record eight times. The 39-year-old is expected to play next during the claycourt season, with one of the three Masters 1000 events likely to be on his schedule.

Jean-Francois Caujolle weighs in on controversy around wildcard given to Stefanos Tsitsipas' brother

Petros and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Rotterdam event

Advertisement

Jean-Francoise Caujolle also weighed in on the controversial decision of giving Stefanos Tsitsipas' brother, Petros Tsitsipas, a wildcard at the Marseille event.

According to Caujolle, the wildcard was a way for the tournament to show its gratitude to Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reportedly took a 50% cut in his appearance fee at the 2021 Open 13 Provence.

« La wild-card accordée à Petros est en remerciement à la famille Tsitsipas, qui soutient le tournoi. Il faut savoir que la garantie de Stefanos est deux fois moindre à ce qu’il aurait pu prétendre ailleurs » Signé JF Caujolle. #open13 — Eric Salliot (@ericsalliot) March 14, 2021

"The wildcard awarded to Petros is in thanks to the Tsitsipas family, who support the tournament," Caujolle said. "You should know that Stefanos's appearance fee is twice less than the one he could have taken elsewhere."