"I've seen what retirement could look like"- Roger Federer explains his confidence in the decision to retire

Roger Federer has revealed that he already got a taste of life after retirement during his time away from the game over the last few months.

The Swiss maestro recently announced that will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup, which starts on September 23.

In an interview with the BBC, he stated that he has had a wonderful time at home with his family and kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave him a glimpse of what his life would be once he walks away from the sport.

"For me, I've seen what retirement could look like. In the last few years, I've played so little. I've had a wonderful time at home with my children, even during Covid we were up in the mountains, and we had a lovely time. Spent time together with my wife and going places and still traveling as soon as we were allowed to again. In a way, you lose control but you still are in control," said Federer.

The former World No. 1 also stated that he never thought he would be so successful in his professional career.

"Never. I don't think anybody grows up and thinks that they're gonna win this much. You're happy with winning a Wimbledon title which is already crazy or becoming World No. 1 and being the best," he added.

Roger Federer to compete in doubles at Laver Cup

Roger Federer talks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

In a press conference in London, Roger Federer revealed that he will be playing just one doubles match in the Laver Cup this year, before being replaced by Matteo Berrettini in the team.

'Yeah, that was my concern as well a little bit going in. Of course this is an event, an ATP event that I don't want to mess with, you know, but at the same time, I know my limitations. This is why I asked Bjorn if it was okay if I play maybe just one doubles, and I guess that one would have to be on Friday night. Then I guess Matteo would come in for me and have to play on Saturday for me," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also mentioned that he discussed his playing plans with both Bjorn Borg (Team Europe captain) and John McEnroe (Team World captain), before getting them ratified by ATP.

"Bjorn said obviously, Of course, that's totally fine. Bjorn spoke to John, as well. They spoke to the tournament and the ATP if that was okay and everybody said that was fine. So here I am trying to prepare for one last doubles, and we'll see with who it is. I'm obviously, I don't know, I'm nervous going in because I haven't played in so long. I hope I can be somewhat competitive," he stated.

