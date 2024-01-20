Roger Federer fan Nuno Borges eyes showdown with Novak Djokovic at 2024 Australian Open: "It would be the biggest pleasure for me to battle"

Nuno Borges has expressed his desire to play against Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

Borges is on an inspired run at Melbourne Park this month. He beat Maximilian Marterer and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets to reach the third round, where he faced 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Despite losing the first set, the 26-year-old bounced back to win 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6). With his maiden win against a Top-20 player, he became the first Portuguese player to reach the fourth round at the Melbourne Major.

In a press conference following the defeat of Dimitrov, Borges, who is said to be a big fan of Roger Federer, said that he would like to face Djokovic at the Australian Open.

"I'd love to play Novak. Obviously No. 1 in the world. I already played Carlos Alcaraz. Already was No. 1. Yeah, Djokovic would be my next challenge, I guess. I'd love to go on court with him. It would be the biggest pleasure for me to battle," he said.

2024 Australian Open 4R: Nuno Borges meets Danill Medvedev, Novak Djokovic faces Adrian Mannarino

Nuno Borges in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Nuno Borges is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open after the Russian registered a straightforward 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

While he expects Medvedev to put up a tough fight, Borges said that he will think about that clash later, with a little celebration for his current run in Melbourne taking precedence.

"I didn't really have many chances to compete against most of the top-10 or top-20 guys. I played with a couple already and it was really tough. I'm expecting a really tough match. But I'm still not ready to think about that. I'll enjoy tonight, for sure. Worry about that more tomorrow, look into the details," he said.

"Yeah, he's an amazing player. He's gone deep in so many slams already. Last few years he's been really consistent at that. It's going to be a big challenge for me. I'm excited," he added.

Novak Djokovic has also reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park this year. He is set to take on Adrian Mannarino for a place in the quarterfinals on Sunday, January 21.

