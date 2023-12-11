"Roger Federer was far better player in every aspect but I won the match" - Novak Djokovic recalls "epic" Wimbledon final against the Swiss

Novak Djokovic has claimed that Roger Federer was the better player when they met in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

The two played out one of the most iconic matches of all time on Centre Court, with the Serb edging out the Swiss 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12 to win his fifth title at the Grass Court Major. Djokovic won the match after saving two championship points on Federer's serve.

While speaking on the CBS show 60 Minutes, the Serb said that the 2019 Wimbledon final was a match where he was better than his opponent mentally.

"That happened in 2019 when I played finals of Wimbledon that, that marathon match, epic match with Roger," the 36-year-old said.

Djokovic said that Federer was the better overall player in every aspect, adding that the result showed that one could win the match if they picked the moments when they peaked.

"The sets that I won were all won in tie breaks, seven-six, seven-six, 13-12. And overall, if you see stats, he was far better player in every aspect. But I won the match. And so that actually tells you that you can still win if you pick and choose in which moments of the match you're peaking, and you're playing your best when it matters," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer locked horns in three Wimbledon finals

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal during the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have squared off in three Wimbledon finals, the first of which came in 2014.

Djokovic came out on top 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling encounter to win the grass-court Major for the second time in his career. The two locked horns in the following year's Wimbledon final as well, with the Serb winning once again, this time by a scoreline of 7-6(1), 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3.

The 2019 final was the last time they faced each other in a Grand Slam final. The only Wimbledon encounter between the two that wasn't a title clash came in the 2012 semifinals, where the Swiss won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. This was also the only time the Swiss beat his rival at Wimbledon.

All in all, Djokovic leads 27-23 in the head-to-head against Federer. Their last encounter came in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open, with the Serb winning 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3. The 36-year-old finished 2023 as the World No. 1 and will start 2024 at the United Cup.

