Roger Federer recalled beating Rafael Nadal to the Shanghai Masters title in 2017 and stated it he had a fantastic campaign at the tournament that year.

In 2017, Federer defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-3 in the 2017 final at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena to clinch his second Shanghai Masters title and 27th career Masters 1000 title. It was also his fifth win on the trot against the Spaniard.

The Swiss maestro barely put a foot wrong in that final, earning three breaks and not conceding any to wrap up the win inside 75 minutes. It was his second title win in Shanghai, after 2014.

Having retired from the sport last year, Federer has touched down in China this week, where he will be celebrated as the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' at the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

Speaking at the event, Federer recalled his last Shanghai Masters final in 2017 and stated that he was very happy with his performance in that match. He further said that the tournament, and the entire season, was special for him as he was returning from a serious knee injury.

"I have played Rafa on so many occasions, almost, almost... not on every court or every tournament I have played but almost in all the big matches all around the world. And I'm happy we could do it here, I think not just once but maybe even three times. And of course, even more special, if it's in the finals," he said.

"I thought I played extremely well in that match. I felt like Rafa was a little bit banged up with his knees and maybe a bit tired, but I played a fantastic tournament in a fantastic year in 2017 when I came back with my knee problems," he continued.

"It was an absolute dream year and I believe it was the last time I won the Rolex Shanghai Masters. So of course, forever special and it was a terrific week and I love it, you know, the battles I have with Rafa and happy that I won that finals here that year," he added.

Incidentally, Shanghai 2017 was the last time Federer and Nadal clashed in the final of a tournament on the ATP tour. They did face each other twice later, in the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships and the French Open (both in 2019) but never against when there was a title on the line.

As Roger Federer relaxes in retirement, Rafael Nadal working towards a comeback in 2024

Roger Federer retired from tennis last year, playing for the last time at the Laver Cup in London, England. In the final professional match of his career, he teamed up with Rafael Nadal for a doubles match and lost to the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

While Federer has hung up his racket, Nadal has endured a difficult 2023 season, where he did not play after the Australian Open. He underwent surgery and has been working hard towards making a comeback next year.

The Melbourne Major's tournament director Craig Tiley recently stated that the Spaniard will be making his return to the ATP tour at the season-opening Grand Slam in 2024.

