"Roger Federer is a gentleman; he's perfect on the court but off the court he is even more perfect" - Diego Schwartzman

World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman waxed lyrical about Roger Federer during his recent interview appearance for ESPN.

Schwartzman spoke enthusiastically about Federer's personality both on and off the court. According to the Argentinian, off the court, Roger Federer is one of the most friendly and gregarious players.

But once the Swiss starts playing, his whole demeanor changes. He makes his opponents feel as though they have no hope of defeating him.

"Roger is a gentleman, he's perfect on the pitch, but on the outside he's even more perfect," Schwartzman said. "In the players' room joking around with everyone and being close to everyone, that's impressive. But on the court, he makes you feel like you have no idea what to do with him."

The 29-year-old also praised Federer's style of play. Schwartzman remarked that there were times when the former World No. 1 had toyed with him even though he had been playing at his best.

Schwartzman chalked it up to the variety of shots Federer had at his disposal, the most diverse assortment in tennis history in his opinion.

"I had times in my games with him where I felt good playing, and it seemed like he was bored and was going to beat me whenever he wanted," Schwartzman said. "He has to be the one with the most variations and tennis repertoire in history."

Schwartzman further said that he could keep watching Roger Federer play forever, and that he hoped Federer would keep playing forever too.

"I hope he never retires," Schwartzman said. "I mean, really. Let him play in a suit if necessary."

Diego Schwartzman has never defeated Roger Federer

Diego Schwartzman has faced Roger Federer four times in his career so far, but has never managed to get the better of him.

Their first meeting was at the 2014 Roland Garros in the second round, which Federer won in straight sets. They met twice in 2015 - at the Istanbul Open and Indian Wells.

Schwartzmann managed to win one set at their Indian Wells match, which is the only set he has won against Federer in his entire career. Their last encounter at the 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters was another comfortable victory for the 20-time-Grand Slam champion.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya