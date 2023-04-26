Tennis legend Roger Federer posted a picture of himself traveling to New York to attend the annual fundraising fest - the Met Gala. Federer has been named as the co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala, alongside celebrities Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, and longtime friend Anna Wintour.

The prestigious fashion event will take place on May 1, and will honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, one of the greatest icons from the world of haute couture.

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The gala raises millions for the Costume Institute through the sale of tickets, which are highly sought after across the world.

Federer posted a picture of himself looking out of a Swiss Air flight window. He captioned it:

"Getting Met Gala ready 😎😤 #NewYork."

Tickets are usually priced at around $35,000 each, with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000. The former World No. 1 had earlier attended the Met Gala as a guest in 2017.

Roger Federer's role as co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala

Switzlerland tennis legend Roger Federer.

As a co-chair, Roger Federer — and his other co-chairs — will not only play host for the night but will also help assemble the guest list and the food menu. He will also work in tandem with interior designers to brainstorm the ideal decor for the night.

All co-chairs ultimately provide their creative inputs to Anna Wintour, who has the final say on all aspects of the evening. Co-chairs also often perform during the dinner segment of the evening, but it remains to be seen how the 20-time Major champion — who is not known to sing or dance — will contribute in this aspect.

The Swiss tennis player, who has maintained a close relationship with Wintour ever since his early rise on the tennis court, was grateful to the fashion mogul for being chosen for the role.

The 41-year-old had thanked Wintour for her support on social media.

"Anna. Thanks for always being there for my family. So many great memories. I can’t wait to share another amazing evening together at the Met Gala,” the former World No. 1 had posted on Instagram.

The six-time US Open champion, who has almost always been on tour during the summer, seemed thrilled to return to New York in a different capacity after his retirement.

