"Roger Federer gives an impression of ease which is quite disconcerting" - Fabrice Santoro

Former World No. 18 Fabrice Santoro, who is now a consultant for beIN Sports and Prime Video, told French daily La Telegramme that Roger Federer was the opponent he admired the most during his long career

Santoro stressed that there was a disconcerting element to Federer's game as he made tennis look easier than it was.

"Roger Federer! For his elegance, his fair play, his way of making tennis easy when you watch it when it is not at all. He gives an impression of ease which is quite disconcerting."

Santoro, who is now 49 years old, stated that Federer was a player who loved every aspect of the game.

"He's someone who loves everything about tennis, whether it's training, matches, pressure, or travelling. He's inhabited by the profession."

Roger Federer will make an eagerly-awaited comeback on the indoor courts of Basel in October. The Swiss legend has been out of action since Wimbledon last year when he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. The 40-year-old underwent a third knee surgery on his right knee, having undergone two procedures in 2020.

The 40-year-old laid to rest speculations about retirement by confirming his participation in his hometown tournament, where he is a 10-time champion.

Fabrice Santoro - the man who played Grand Slams across four different decades

Santoro in action at a legend's match at the 2018 Australian Open

Longevity has been one of the hallmarks for Fabrice Santoro. The Frenchman, who now coaches Canadian former World No. 3 Milos Raonic, has played in Grand Slam events across four decades. He achieved this rare distinction when he took part in the 2010 Australian Open.

Born in Tahiti, Santoro has recorded 70 appearances in Grand Slam tournaments. He trails Feliciano Lopez, who has 75 appearances to his name, and Federer, who is the record-holder with 79 Grand Slam singles appearances.

While Santoro doesn't have the record for most Grand Slam appearances, he holds the record for most wins over top-10 opponents for a player who was never in the top-10 of the rankings himself. The 49-year-old has 40 wins against the top-10, including against the likes of Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Boris Becker among others.

Known for his crafty and unorthodox playing style and entertaining brand of tennis, Fabrice Santoro won the Australian Open doubles crown twice in 2003 and 2004 and now lives in Geneva.

