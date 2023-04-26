Stefanos Tsitsipas picked Roger Federer over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate, opining that the best player of all-time cannot be decided based only on the number of Grand Slams they have won.

Speaking to Marca ahead of his campaign start at the 2023 Madrid Open, the Barcelona Open runner-up was probed on his thoughts about the raging GOAT debate. Tsitsipas, a long-time self-professed Federer fan, picked the Swiss, explaining that the best player in history has to be the one who attracted the most fans to tennis and the one who made them enjoy the most.

With that in mind, the World No. 5 felt that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had an edge over 22-time Major winners Nadal and Djokovic, adding that the Spaniard would come next in the list for him personally.

"For me the best in history is not based on the titles, the number of Grand Slams or the number of matches you have won. The GOAT has to be the player who has attracted the most fans to a tennis court, the one who has inspired people the most to do something useful with their lives, the person who has made them enjoy the most. If we summarize all this in someone, that someone is Roger Federer. I stay with him and then I would say Rafa Nadal," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek also spoke about the impact he himself has had on tennis in his home country, remarking that he and compatriot Maria Sakkari were glad to have put Greece on the world tennis map in recent times. Tsitsipas hoped that more challengers and maybe even an ATP event would be organized there in the coming years, as he felt it would skyrocket the popularity of the sport in his country even further.

"I don't really know because I haven't been to my country for a long time. What is certain is that there are more outdoor tennis courts and that allows for more players," Tsitsipas said. "I am glad to have contributed to it together with Maria. In order to continue growing, I hope that in the coming years challengers tournaments will be organized and, if possible, an ATP, which would be something incredible for our sport."

"I consider myself one of the candidates here in Madrid" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas then spoke about his 2023 Madrid Open chances, declaring himself to be one of the favorites, especially coming off his runner-up run at the Barcelona Open last week (loss to Carlos Alcaraz).

The Greek admitted that the result has boosted his confidence, which he felt was much needed for him as he hadn't reached a final this year since doing so at the Australian Open at the very beginning.

"I've played quite a few games so I'm happy. I consider myself one of the candidates here in Madrid. The result in Barcelona has restored my confidence because I had not been in a final since the Australian Open," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Following a bye in the first round, the 24-year-old could face former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes