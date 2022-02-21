"Roger Federer is the GOAT of the sliced backhand, for the quality of the shot and also the style" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime lavished praise on Roger Federer's backhand slice in a recent interview with 'We Are Tennis'. In the Canadian's opinion, the quality and technique of Federer's backhand slice is unrivaled in the sport.

During a fun Q & A with the aforementioned publication, the Rotterdam champion was asked to name the GOAT of sliced backhand, to which he replied:

"Roger Federer is the [GOAT of the sliced backhand], for the quality of the shot, but also the style."

The World No. 9 was also very much impressed with Federer’s organizational skills. Auger-Aliassime recalled how the 20-time Grand Slam champion managed to juggle the logistics for his entire entourage of about 10 people when the pair trained together in Dubai back in 2017.

For that reason, the 21-year-old went with the former World No. 1 for "GOAT of travel logistics" as well.

Felix Auger-Aliassime further added that he himself is a "pretty organized" person. However, he admitted that he has also missed a connecting flight in the past.

"Roger is pretty good [with logistics]," he said. "I remember training with him in Dubai and he had to bring his whole family, coaches, the team. There were about 10 people. There is probably someone who takes care of it for him, but he seems pretty organized. I'm pretty organized too, but I've already missed a flight. So I am not sure both answers go in the same sentence."

Felix Auger-Aliassime considers fellow Canadian Milos Raonic as the "second serve GOAT"

In Felix Auger-Aliassime's opinion, Milos Raonic has the best second serve on the ATP tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime was asked more interesting questions in the interview, including who the "GOAT of the second serve" was. The World No. 9 picked compatriot Milos Raonic, saying that he is one of the few players who tosses the ball identically for both the first and second serves.

"I'd say [Milos] Raonic is the second serve GOAT," Auger-Aliassime said. "He is not only one of the biggest servers, but his toss is always the same. "I'd say he has the best second serve."

ATP Tour @atptour won all 27 of his first-serve points in the first round, the third time he has won all of his first-serve points in a completed tour-level match.



2012 Madrid v Nalbandian

The Canadian also revealed that Gilles Simon is the most talkative player he knows and is capable of talking for hours on end.

"I'd say Gilles Simon [is the GOAT of chattiness]," he said. "I've had a few conversations with him that lasted hours."

