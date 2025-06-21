Roger Federer goes golfing with mother Lynette on rare appearance, Rafael Nadal does the same with Pau Gasol on weekend outing

Roger Federer has been pictured enjoying his retirement on a luxury golf course in Sagogn, Switzerland. The 20-time Major champion was on hand to take part in the Camineda Masters, accompanied by his mother Lynette. Unsurprisingly, Federer is an excellent golfer, with a handicap of just 8.9.

Ad

Since hanging up his racket in September 2022, the Swiss maestro has often talked about his love of golf. Last year, he accepted an invitation from Masters champion Rory McIlroy to play a round at the iconic Augusta National course in Georgia.

Roger Federer was interviewed by the Schweizer-Illustrierte magazine at the golf event, which was staged by famous Swiss chef Andreas Caminada on behalf of the Uccelin Foundation. Federer was full of praise for the game and for the chance to play with his mother:

Ad

Trending

"That's the beauty of golf. It's a sport for the whole family. During my tennis career, I hardly ever played 18 holes. The risk of injury was too great. But after I retired, I got going. I wanted to at least play well enough that I wouldn't constantly have to search for my balls somewhere in the rough."

Ad

Roger Federer also says that his 47-year-old wife Mirka has also taken up the sport. Their four children, Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny, are also golfers, making golfing a true family affair for the Federers.

Roger Federer's arch-rival Rafael Nadal has also taken to the golf course

Hero World Challenge - Final Round - Source: Getty

Roger Federer's arch-rival, Rafael Nadal, is also a top-notch golfer. The Spanish ace was pictured at La Hacienda golf course, lending his celebrity to the inaugural golf event of Pau Gasol, of the Gasol Foundation charity, which promotes healthy lifestyle choices for children.

Ad

The 22-time Major champion is rumoured to have a golf handicap of 0.5, which would make him a near-professional level player. After the event in Spain, he shared images of his golfing outing on his Instagram stories, thanking the Gasol Foundation for his invitation.

"Thank you @paugasol for inviting me to the first edition of the #GasolFoundationGolfInvitational 😊 It was a great day of sport and solidarity with very good friends. Congratulations on the great work you do at the @gasolfoundation working to prevent childhood obesity and promoting healthy lifestyle habits."

Ad

In April this year, Rafael Nadal proposed a golf match between him and Federer. The Swiss champion decided against it, saying, as per Mirror.co.uk, that he felt their rivalry on the tennis court was enough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins